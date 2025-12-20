India’s T20 Team Revealed: Check Full Squad With Suryakumar Yadav as Captain

India has announced a strong and balanced T20 squad with Suryakumar Yadav appointed as captain and Axar Patel as vice-captain. The team blends experience and youth, featuring key all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar, explosive batters such as Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Rinku Singh, and a potent bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.