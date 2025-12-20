India’s T20 Team Revealed: Check Full Squad With Suryakumar Yadav as Captain
India has announced a strong and balanced T20 squad with Suryakumar Yadav appointed as captain and Axar Patel as vice-captain. The team blends experience and youth, featuring key all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar, explosive batters such as Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Rinku Singh, and a potent bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain):
The player who is the mainstay of the team and aggressive batting in the middle order, and field placements as his main weapons. An explosive, essential player.
Axar Patel (Vice-captain):
A trustworthy left-arm spinner and a skilled lower-order batsman. He plays a significant role in maintaining the balance as the second leader.
Abhishek Sharma:
A left-handed batsman who is a promising top-order and part-time spinner, giving opening options to the team. Huge potential.
Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper):
A classy, explosive batsman along with sharp wicketkeeping skills. A player who can contribute match-winning innings even in the middle order.
Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper):
A vibrant left-handed opener/middle-order batsman, but also another strong keeper option. Aggressive and affecting.
Tilak Varma:
A gifted and young middle-order left-handed batsman. He can make and keep composed performances under pressure.
Hardik Pandya:
The most prominent fast-bowling all-rounder in India. He is very important in the death bowling and finishing with the bat. A key match-winner.
Shivam Dube:
A left-handed batsman and medium-pace bowler combined with power. He is an all-round option for big hitting at the end of the innings.
Rinku Singh:
A trustworthy finisher noted for his calmness and extraordinary power-hitting in critical situations. An asset.
Jasprit Bumrah:
The leading fast bowler of India. He is world-class with the new ball and at death. His precise yorkers are a must.
Arshdeep Singh:
A left-arm fast bowler who is a specialist in swing and death-over execution. He and Bumrah make a very strong new-ball partnership.
Harshit Rana:
A young and promising fast bowler who is very fast and can take crucial wickets and who is very exciting. A new promising talent.
Kuldeep Yadav:
The first wrist-spinner of the team. His variations and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs are crucial for control.
Varun Chakravarthy:
A mystery spinner whose unique variations provide a critical tactical edge against opposition batsmen.
Washington Sundar:
A versatile all-rounder, excellent in the powerplay with off-spin, and a reliable lower-order batsman.