  • India’s T20 Team Revealed: Check Full Squad With Suryakumar Yadav as Captain

India has announced a strong and balanced T20 squad with Suryakumar Yadav appointed as captain and Axar Patel as vice-captain. The team blends experience and youth, featuring key all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar, explosive batters such as Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Rinku Singh, and a potent bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Published: December 20, 2025 16:29:06 IST
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain):
1/15

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain):

The player who is the mainstay of the team and aggressive batting in the middle order, and field placements as his main weapons. An explosive, essential player.

Axar Patel (Vice-captain):
2/15

Axar Patel (Vice-captain):

A trustworthy left-arm spinner and a skilled lower-order batsman. He plays a significant role in maintaining the balance as the second leader.

Abhishek Sharma:
3/15

Abhishek Sharma:

A left-handed batsman who is a promising top-order and part-time spinner, giving opening options to the team. Huge potential.

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper):
4/15

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper):

A classy, explosive batsman along with sharp wicketkeeping skills. A player who can contribute match-winning innings even in the middle order.

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper):
5/15
Ishan Kishan. (Photo Credits: X)

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper):

A vibrant left-handed opener/middle-order batsman, but also another strong keeper option. Aggressive and affecting.

Tilak Varma:
6/15

Tilak Varma:

A gifted and young middle-order left-handed batsman. He can make and keep composed performances under pressure.

Hardik Pandya:
7/15

Hardik Pandya:

The most prominent fast-bowling all-rounder in India. He is very important in the death bowling and finishing with the bat. A key match-winner.

Shivam Dube:
8/15

Shivam Dube:

A left-handed batsman and medium-pace bowler combined with power. He is an all-round option for big hitting at the end of the innings.

Rinku Singh:
9/15

Rinku Singh:

A trustworthy finisher noted for his calmness and extraordinary power-hitting in critical situations. An asset.

Jasprit Bumrah:
10/15

Jasprit Bumrah:

The leading fast bowler of India. He is world-class with the new ball and at death. His precise yorkers are a must.

Arshdeep Singh:
11/15

Arshdeep Singh:

A left-arm fast bowler who is a specialist in swing and death-over execution. He and Bumrah make a very strong new-ball partnership.

Harshit Rana:
12/15

Harshit Rana:

A young and promising fast bowler who is very fast and can take crucial wickets and who is very exciting. A new promising talent.

Kuldeep Yadav:
13/15

Kuldeep Yadav:

The first wrist-spinner of the team. His variations and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs are crucial for control.

Varun Chakravarthy:
14/15

Varun Chakravarthy:

A mystery spinner whose unique variations provide a critical tactical edge against opposition batsmen.

Washington Sundar:
15/15

Washington Sundar:

A versatile all-rounder, excellent in the powerplay with off-spin, and a reliable lower-order batsman.

