India’s Top 5 Cancer Awareness Campaigns Making A National Impact

YouWeCan Foundation By Yuvraj Singh

Founded by Indian cricketer and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh, the YouWeCan Foundation is one of India’s most high-profile cancer support organizations. It focuses on early detection, awareness, and providing financial support for underprivileged cancer patients. The foundation runs free screening camps for breast, cervical, and oral cancer, often with mobile diagnostic vans. Its "#TogetherWeCan" campaign mobilizes youth and celebrities to destigmatize cancer. Through partnerships with schools, corporates, and hospitals, YouWeCan has screened over 2 lakh individuals and sponsored treatments for hundreds. The foundation also educates survivors about returning to work and life post-treatment, making survivorship a central focus.