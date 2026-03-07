Inside Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy’s Grand Wedding: Ram Charan, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan Among Celebs, See The Viral Moments
The star-studded wedding of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad was a grand fusion of cinema and politics, featuring a rare, unified gathering of the iconic Mega and Allu families.
A "Mega-Allu" Family Reunion
The event saw the entire Allu-Konidela lineage gather in full force, led by Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind. It was a rare public display of total family unity, with every cousin and elder present to celebrate the new couple.
Ram Charan’s Devotional Entry
Observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, Ram Charan arrived barefoot and in simple black attire alongside his wife, Upasana. His disciplined appearance amidst the luxury of the wedding became one of the most talked-about moments on social media.
Pawan Kalyan’s Rare Appearance
The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh took a break from his political schedule to attend with his wife, Anna Lezhneva. Fans were particularly thrilled by "Babbai-Abbai" moments as he shared warm, candid laughs with his nephew, Ram Charan.
Kollywood Stars in Attendance
The wedding bridged the Telugu and Tamil industries with the presence of superstar Suriya and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Their attendance highlighted the strong cross-border professional and personal ties the Allu family maintains within South Indian cinema.
A High-Profile Political Presence
The guest list featured a heavy political "who's who," including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Nara Lokesh. Their presence underscored the Allu family's significant influence and standing within the administrative circles of both Telugu states.