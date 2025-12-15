Inside Farhana Bhatt’s Glitzy Bigg Boss Reunion Party: Fun, Glam, And Celeb Vibes!
Farhana Bhatt threw a spectacular party for the reunion of Bigg Boss 19 that was attended by the contestants and celebrities such as Kunickaa, Baseer, Awez, and Nagma. The atmosphere of the lively party was full of energy and dancing, it was indeed a wonderful way to celebrate the season’s success.
Farhana Bhatt Success Party
Farhana Bhatt, the popular runner-up, was the gracious host, marking a successful end to her dramatic journey on Bigg Boss 19.
Contestant Reunion
It served as a major reunion point where former housemates, many of whom had contentious relationships inside the house, celebrated and reconnected outside.
Farhana Bhatt With Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar
Farhana Bhatt with The popular social media influencer and former contestant was seen actively celebrating and enjoying the lively music. Another prominent social media star, she reunited with her Bigg Boss co-contestants and close friend, Awez Darbar.
Farhana Bhatt With Abhishek Bajaj And Pranit More
Both Abhishek Bajaj and Prannet More attended the grand success party hosted by Farhana Bhatt (the season's first runner-up). This was one of the first major opportunities for them to meet and celebrate with Farhana outside the competitive Bigg Boss house.
Rakhi Sawant attended Farhana Bhatt Party
Rakhi Sawant arrived in a stylish and attention-grabbing outfit, as is typical of her public appearances, drawing immediate media attention.
Farhana Bhatt With Shebaaz Badesha
The reunion of Farhana Bhatt and Shehbaaz Badesha at the success party hosted by Farhana was a clear demonstration of leaving the in-house drama behind for the sake of celebration and post-show camaraderie.
Contestant Vibing At Farhana Bhatt Party
The party was characterized by multiple videos of the contestants actively dancing, with many clips going viral on social media.