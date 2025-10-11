Inside Gautam Gambhir’s ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Glimpse into His Luxurious Lifestyle and Elegant Home
Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s opulent ₹20-crore mansion in Delhi, a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and his remarkable cricketing journey. Located in Old Rajinder Nagar, the Team India head coach’s residence boasts a grand entrance, modern décor, a trophy-adorned wall of fame, and a cutting-edge gym. Styled in serene white and brown hues, the home features a private spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, and a lush green garden where Gambhir and his wife, Natasha Jain, often relax. With its premium architecture, curated art pieces, and warm family spaces, Gambhir’s mansion beautifully mirrors his success, discipline, and sophisticated taste, a true reflection of luxury and accomplishment.
Luxury Delhi Mansion Highlights
The ₹20-crore Delhi mansion of Gambhir represents a luxurious home experience that is stunning because of the mix of modern architecture, the use of natural light, and the interior decoration.
Celebrity Cricketer Residence Features
The mansion has a private gym, big hanging lights, wall-sized windows, extravagant furniture, and outdoor relaxation areas as the sources of its ultimate comfort.
Elegant Living Room and Decor
Gambhir's living room is a mix of a white-brown color scheme, wood, and modern art that is perfect for gatherings and elite entertaining.
Exclusive Team India Gatherings Venue
This house is the preferred place for Team India to have their meetings, social dinners, and bonding events since it provides privacy and a very sophisticated atmosphere.
High-End Real Estate Investment
In addition to luxury cars, Gambhir’s properties in high-demand Delhi locations signify intelligent and high-value investment in his real estate assets.