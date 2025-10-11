Inside Gautam Gambhir’s ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Glimpse into His Luxurious Lifestyle and Elegant Home

Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s opulent ₹20-crore mansion in Delhi, a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and his remarkable cricketing journey. Located in Old Rajinder Nagar, the Team India head coach’s residence boasts a grand entrance, modern décor, a trophy-adorned wall of fame, and a cutting-edge gym. Styled in serene white and brown hues, the home features a private spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, and a lush green garden where Gambhir and his wife, Natasha Jain, often relax. With its premium architecture, curated art pieces, and warm family spaces, Gambhir’s mansion beautifully mirrors his success, discipline, and sophisticated taste, a true reflection of luxury and accomplishment.