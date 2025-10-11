LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Inside Gautam Gambhir’s ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Glimpse into His Luxurious Lifestyle and Elegant Home

Inside Gautam Gambhir’s ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Glimpse into His Luxurious Lifestyle and Elegant Home

Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s opulent ₹20-crore mansion in Delhi, a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and his remarkable cricketing journey. Located in Old Rajinder Nagar, the Team India head coach’s residence boasts a grand entrance, modern décor, a trophy-adorned wall of fame, and a cutting-edge gym. Styled in serene white and brown hues, the home features a private spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, and a lush green garden where Gambhir and his wife, Natasha Jain, often relax. With its premium architecture, curated art pieces, and warm family spaces, Gambhir’s mansion beautifully mirrors his success, discipline, and sophisticated taste, a true reflection of luxury and accomplishment.

By: Last Updated: October 11, 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Luxury Delhi Mansion Highlights
1/5

Luxury Delhi Mansion Highlights

The ₹20-crore Delhi mansion of Gambhir represents a luxurious home experience that is stunning because of the mix of modern architecture, the use of natural light, and the interior decoration.

Celebrity Cricketer Residence Features
2/5

Celebrity Cricketer Residence Features

The mansion has a private gym, big hanging lights, wall-sized windows, extravagant furniture, and outdoor relaxation areas as the sources of its ultimate comfort.

Elegant Living Room and Decor
3/5

Elegant Living Room and Decor

Gambhir's living room is a mix of a white-brown color scheme, wood, and modern art that is perfect for gatherings and elite entertaining.

Exclusive Team India Gatherings Venue
4/5

Exclusive Team India Gatherings Venue

This house is the preferred place for Team India to have their meetings, social dinners, and bonding events since it provides privacy and a very sophisticated atmosphere.

High-End Real Estate Investment
5/5

High-End Real Estate Investment

In addition to luxury cars, Gambhir’s properties in high-demand Delhi locations signify intelligent and high-value investment in his real estate assets.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS