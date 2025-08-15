Inside Georgina’s Rodriguez Jaw-Dropping Watch Collection: A Luxury Timepiece Tour
The watch list of Georgina Rodriguez is a magnificent cover of the luxurious timepieces and ostentatious luxury. Being the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo and a fashion icon herself, the collection of watches that she has on offer is not only up-to-date technologically but made of precious metals and sparkling diamonds. Her collection has a set of icon households of luxury brands, such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet.
They are not simply ready to wear watches, but more often rather rare, discontinued, or customized with a number of gems almost unimaginable, and as such are individual works of wearable art. Every watch symbolizes her luxurious lifestyle and her sense of exquisite crafts and design and establishes her as a discerning customer of luxury items.
The collection is the incarnation of her own success and excellent culture, and it usually makes headlines only due to its price and awesome beauty. Let’s take a look at Georgina Rodriguez watch Collection.
Rolex GMT-Master II 'Ice'
This is a truly extravagant and rare timepiece, crafted in 18k white gold and completely encrusted with diamonds. It represents the pinnacle of Rolex luxury, blending the practicality of a GMT watch with the brilliance of high-end jewelry. This one exceeded the 500,000 USD mark with some estimates estimating a higher value of up to 600,000 USD and above in Tertiary Market because of its scarcity and the vast diamond setting of this rare jewel.
Patek Philippe Nautilus 5719/10G
A breathtakingly opulent sports watch, this Nautilus is made from white gold and fully set with over 1,300 diamonds. It showcases Patek Philippe's mastery in gem-setting, turning the iconic porthole design into a dazzling work of art. About 550, 000-600 thousand dollars US. The secondary market may have a considerable fluctuation in price.
Rolex Daytona 'John Mayer' 16508
Known for its iconic green dial and 18k yellow gold case and bracelet, this Daytona has become a highly sought-after collector's item. Its nickname comes from musician John Mayer, who praised its rare and beautiful combination of colors, making its value soar. Prices of this now discontinued model vary wildly but it is possible to find this example on the used market between roughly 80,000 USD and 100,000 USD.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding
This piece combines the Royal Oak's signature sporty-chic design with the ultimate in luxury, featuring a case and bracelet in pink gold and completely covered in brilliant-cut diamonds. It is a stunning example of the brand's ability to fuse bold aesthetics with exquisite gem-setting. Between USD 200,000 - 300,000 (depending upon the source and quality of the diamond).
Rolex Datejust Pearlmaster
This model showcases Rolex's expertise in both watchmaking and gem-setting. Georgina's version is in yellow gold with a rare green dial and a bezel set with a mix of baguette-cut sapphires in a gradient of colors. This rare and colorful piece highlights her preference for watches that are not only high-quality but also visually striking. The Pearlmaster can be widely priced in the market however a similar-grade gem-set model may be priced, at the upper-end of the scale, between 80,000 USD to 125,000 USD or higher.