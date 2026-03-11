Inside Hansika Motwani’s Secret Love Life: Ex-Boyfriends, Breakups and Controversial Marriage That Went Viral
A closer look at Hansika Motwani’s love life, her rumored relationships, past breakups and the controversial marriage to businessman Sohael Khaturiya that created headlines across social media.
Who Is Hansika Motwani?
Hansika Motwani is a well known Indian actress who started her career as a child artist on television before becoming a popular star in South Indian cinema. Over the years she has worked in many Tamil and Telugu films and built a strong fan following. Apart from her acting career, Hansika’s personal life has often attracted media attention especially her relationships and marriage.
Hansika Relationship With Silambarasan TR
Hansika Motwani and actor Silambarasan were in a relationship around 2013. The actor even confirmed their relationship publicly on social media. However, the couple broke up in 2014 but later said they remained friends.
Hansika Rumoured Boyfriends Jayam Ravi
Hansika was linked with Jayam Ravi during the time they worked together in Tamil films. The rumours spread widely but neither of them confirmed the relationship.
Hansika Ex Husband Sohael Khaturiya
Hansika later married businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022 in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. Their relationship gained huge attention online because Sohael was previously married to Hansika’s former friend Rinky Bajaj.
Hansika motwani net worth 2026
According to reports, Hansika's estimated net worth is around Rs 37 crore (approximately $5 million). She reportedly leads a luxurious lifestyle, supported by high-end cars, real estate investments, and multiple income streams.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available reports and media coverage. Personal relationships of celebrities are often subject to speculation, and some details may not be officially confirmed by the individuals involved.