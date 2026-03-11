Inside Hansika Motwani’s Secret Love Life: Ex-Boyfriends, Breakups and Controversial Marriage That Went Viral

Who Is Hansika Motwani?

Hansika Motwani is a well known Indian actress who started her career as a child artist on television before becoming a popular star in South Indian cinema. Over the years she has worked in many Tamil and Telugu films and built a strong fan following. Apart from her acting career, Hansika’s personal life has often attracted media attention especially her relationships and marriage.