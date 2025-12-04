Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Sister Kritika’s Haldi Ceremony: Actor Shares Unseen Heartwarming Photos
Kartik Aaryan shares unseen, heartwarming photos from his sister Kritika’s Haldi ceremony. The actor joins rituals, dances joyfully, and celebrates the emotional family occasion. Fans shower love online.
Celebrations Begin with Family Love
Kartik Aaryan shared heartfelt images of his sister Kritika’s Haldi celebration, filled with the warmth of family, celebration and enthusiasm, as family and friends came together to share in the festivities.
Traditional Haldi Rituals with Kartik in Yellow Kurta
Kartik was pictured wearing a traditional yellow kurta, applying Haldi to his sister and giving her blessings. The emotional moments conveyed pure sibling love, smiles, laughter and happiness.
Photos Capture Emotion of Celebration and Bonding
The pictures represent the loving bond of Kartik and Kritika through their emotions, their shared laughs and joy, making everyone feel connected to the intimate nature of the event.
Kartik Adds Modern Touch with Temporary Tattoo
A cute addition to the celebration was Kartik’s temporary tattoo bearing the wedding hashtag #Tikki. This tattoo was a modern and fun addition that fans immediately recognized online.
Kartik’s Dance to “Kajra Re” Goes Crazy Viral
Kartik lit up the event with his enthusiastic dance to “Kajra Re.” His moves brought cheers from guests, and the video of his dance performance quickly went viral because of the love and festive spirit he brought to the event.
Fans Send Love and Congratulations
After Kartik posted the photos, social media flooded with blessings and best wishes for Kritika. Fans admired the emotional moments and appreciated Kartik’s affection and family values.
Disclaimer
This gallery is based on publicly available information and social media posts. The details are for informational purposes only. We do not intend to defame, disrespect, or harm any individual.