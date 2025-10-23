Inside Salman Khan’s 150-Acre Panvel Paradise: Arpita Farms Is a Luxurious Family Retreat with Rustic Charm and Celebrity Glamour
Salman Khan’s 150-acre Panvel farmhouse, or Arpita Farms, named after his sister, is a haven for luxury with amenities such as bungalows, a pool, a gym, and horse stables. It is a perfect synthesis of rustic and modern, which is called a peaceful retreat and a place for family and celebrity events.
Massive 150-acre estate
Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse encompasses a 150-acre property full of tranquility, seclusion, and a natural rural retreat.
Named after his sister
The estate is known as Arpita Farms, honoring Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman’s sister, and, therefore, his great love and strong bond with the family.
Luxurious amenities
The estate boasts three bungalows, a hotel-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, stables for horses, and large tracks for riding.
Rustic yet modern interiors
The interiors are designed with natural materials, including wooden floors and large glass windows, and they are decorated with earthy hues. Thus, it achieves an impressive combination of natural charm and modern luxury.
Celebrity retreat and celebration hub
During his free time, Salman uses the farmhouse for family get-togethers, film parties, and his artistic and creative pursuits, such as farming and painting.