LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Inside Salman Khan’s 150-Acre Panvel Paradise: Arpita Farms Is a Luxurious Family Retreat with Rustic Charm and Celebrity Glamour

Inside Salman Khan’s 150-Acre Panvel Paradise: Arpita Farms Is a Luxurious Family Retreat with Rustic Charm and Celebrity Glamour

Salman Khan’s 150-acre Panvel farmhouse, or Arpita Farms, named after his sister, is a haven for luxury with amenities such as bungalows, a pool, a gym, and horse stables. It is a perfect synthesis of rustic and modern, which is called a peaceful retreat and a place for family and celebrity events.

By: Last Updated: October 23, 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Massive 150-acre estate
1/5

Massive 150-acre estate

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse encompasses a 150-acre property full of tranquility, seclusion, and a natural rural retreat.

Named after his sister
2/5

Named after his sister

The estate is known as Arpita Farms, honoring Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman’s sister, and, therefore, his great love and strong bond with the family.

Luxurious amenities
3/5

Luxurious amenities

The estate boasts three bungalows, a hotel-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, stables for horses, and large tracks for riding.

Rustic yet modern interiors
4/5

Rustic yet modern interiors

The interiors are designed with natural materials, including wooden floors and large glass windows, and they are decorated with earthy hues. Thus, it achieves an impressive combination of natural charm and modern luxury.

Celebrity retreat and celebration hub
5/5

Celebrity retreat and celebration hub

During his free time, Salman uses the farmhouse for family get-togethers, film parties, and his artistic and creative pursuits, such as farming and painting.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS