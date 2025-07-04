- Home>
Inside Shubman Gill’s Lavish ₹3.2 Cr Mansion in Punjab – A Peek at His Stylish Home & Gym
Take a peek inside Shubman Gill’s lavish ₹3.2 crore home in Fazilka, Punjab—a perfect mix of sleek modern architecture and tranquil, luxurious living. This elegant cricketer’s residence boasts a grand entryway, a tastefully designed living area, spa-inspired bathrooms, a fully-equipped personal gym, and a scenic balcony that offers sweeping views. The interiors feature neutral tones, sophisticated decor, and a dedicated trophy wall that proudly displays his cricketing milestones. Every corner of the house exudes class and reflects Gill’s journey to success. With fans frequently searching for Shubman Gill’s house photos, address, and interior details, this stylish abode has become a hot topic online. Experience how one of India’s most promising cricket stars lives away from the pitch—in style, comfort, and pride.
“Shubman Gill’s Peaceful Punjab Retreat in Fazilka”
Shubman Gill’s Fazilka home stands as a serene, luxurious retreat tucked away in rural Punjab. The property blends modern design with natural surroundings, offering privacy and relaxation for the cricket star.
“Shubman Gill’s Home Exterior: A Blend of Modern Elegance and Cultural Charm”
Shubman Gill’s home in Fazilka showcases a stunning exterior that combines clean modern architecture with traditional Indian charm. Manicured gardens and a welcoming entrance create a perfect first impression of this luxurious retreat.
“Inside Shubman Gill’s Elegant Living Room in Fazilka Home”
Shubman Gill’s living room blends luxury with comfort, featuring soft neutral colors, plush seating, warm ambient lighting, and large windows that fill the space with natural light—creating an ideal setting for both entertaining and relaxation.
“Shubman Gill’s Sleek Modular Kitchen with Cozy Dining Nook”
A stylish modular kitchen in Shubman Gill’s Fazilka residence, equipped with modern appliances, ample storage space, and a small yet elegant dining area near the window—perfect for casual meals and warm conversations.
“Shubman Gill’s Master Bedroom: A Serene Retreat of Style and Comfort”
A look inside Shubman Gill’s master bedroom, featuring calming deep blue walls, warm wooden accents, soft lighting, and a spacious walk-in closet—designed for ultimate relaxation and luxury.
“Inside Shubman Gill’s High-End Home Gym in Fazilka”
Shubman Gill’s home gym includes advanced treadmills, strength machines, and a quiet yoga zone, all within a sunlit, modern fitness room—designed to help the athlete maintain peak performance from home.