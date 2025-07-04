Inside Shubman Gill’s Lavish ₹3.2 Cr Mansion in Punjab – A Peek at His Stylish Home & Gym

Take a peek inside Shubman Gill’s lavish ₹3.2 crore home in Fazilka, Punjab—a perfect mix of sleek modern architecture and tranquil, luxurious living. This elegant cricketer’s residence boasts a grand entryway, a tastefully designed living area, spa-inspired bathrooms, a fully-equipped personal gym, and a scenic balcony that offers sweeping views. The interiors feature neutral tones, sophisticated decor, and a dedicated trophy wall that proudly displays his cricketing milestones. Every corner of the house exudes class and reflects Gill’s journey to success. With fans frequently searching for Shubman Gill’s house photos, address, and interior details, this stylish abode has become a hot topic online. Experience how one of India’s most promising cricket stars lives away from the pitch—in style, comfort, and pride.