Inside Somnath Temple: PM Modi Offers Prayers, Chants Omkar Mantra During Swabhiman Parv – In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Somnath Temple on January 10, 2026, during Swabhiman Parv celebrations, chanting the Omkar Mantra and highlighting India’s cultural pride, resilience, and spiritual heritage.

Published By: Published: January 10, 2026 23:04:05 IST
PM Modi's Temple Visit
1/5

PM Modi's Temple Visit

PM Modi offered prayers at Somnath Temple on January 10, 2026, during Swabhiman Parv celebrations. He chanted the Omkar Mantra with the saints.

Swabhiman Parv Meaning
2/5

Swabhiman Parv Meaning

The event marks 1,000 years since Ghazni's invasion and 75 years of temple reconstruction. Highlights India's cultural resilience and pride.

Key Ceremonies Joined
3/5

Key Ceremonies Joined

Modi participated in sacred chants around 8 p.m. local time. Witnessed a drone show depicting Somnath's historic journey and revival.

Accompanying Dignitaries
4/5

Accompanying Dignitaries

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel welcomed him warmly. Hundreds of saints gathered for the 72-hour continuous Omkar session.

Future Schedule Highlights
5/5

Future Schedule Highlights

January 11 features the Shaurya Yatra procession, darshan, and pooja. Culminates in a public address before Vibrant Gujarat events.

Tags:

