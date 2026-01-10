Inside Somnath Temple: PM Modi Offers Prayers, Chants Omkar Mantra During Swabhiman Parv – In Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Somnath Temple on January 10, 2026, during Swabhiman Parv celebrations, chanting the Omkar Mantra and highlighting India’s cultural pride, resilience, and spiritual heritage.
PM Modi's Temple Visit
PM Modi offered prayers at Somnath Temple on January 10, 2026, during Swabhiman Parv celebrations. He chanted the Omkar Mantra with the saints.
Swabhiman Parv Meaning
The event marks 1,000 years since Ghazni's invasion and 75 years of temple reconstruction. Highlights India's cultural resilience and pride.
Key Ceremonies Joined
Modi participated in sacred chants around 8 p.m. local time. Witnessed a drone show depicting Somnath's historic journey and revival.
Accompanying Dignitaries
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel welcomed him warmly. Hundreds of saints gathered for the 72-hour continuous Omkar session.
Future Schedule Highlights
January 11 features the Shaurya Yatra procession, darshan, and pooja. Culminates in a public address before Vibrant Gujarat events.