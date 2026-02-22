Shikhar Dhawan’s wedding to Sophie Shine in Delhi NCR has gone viral, blending celebrity buzz, cross cultural romance and modern bridal fashion. Sophie’s ivory lehenga and Dhawan’s regal sherwani spotlight the rise of pastel palettes, minimalist groom styling and intimate high profile weddings making the celebration a major lifestyle sports crossover set to shape 2026 bridal trends.
Inside Sophie Shine’s Wedding Wardrobe: The Ivory Bridal Look & Viral Wedding Pics That Steal the Spotlight
Sophie Shine’s Wedding Outfits
Sophie Shine delivered a breathtaking bridal style narrative with each outfit reflecting a distinct mood from traditional grandeur to contemporary minimalism. Her wedding wardrobe beautifully balanced Indian craftsmanship with global bridal aesthetics making it one of the most talked about celebrity bridal looks.
Classic Red Lehenga – A Joyful Haldi
For the pre-wedding festivities, she embraced tradition in a vibrant red lehenga featuring intricate gold embroidery. Styled with a halter-neck blouse and a sunshine yellow dupatta, the look felt youthful, playful and festive. The marigold petals, statement earrings and glowing mehendi added to the celebratory energy, making it a standout haldi/mehendi ensemble.
Champagne Gold Reception Lehenga
For an evening function, Sophie turned to a heavily embellished champagne-gold lehenga with vintage-inspired craftsmanship. The rich textures, structured blouse and layered emerald-toned choker set gave the outfit a royal, heirloom feel. Her voluminous curls and warm-toned makeup elevated the look into pure reception glamour.
Metallic Saree Gown
In a striking post wedding appearance with Shikhar Dhawan Sophie chose a sculpted metallic drape with a bold statement necklace. The silhouette looked sleek and confident and felt red carpet ready. It created a strong contrast to her traditional bridal outfits and reflected global evening wear trends.
The Ivory Floral Bridal Lehenga
For the main ceremony Sophie Shine wore a dreamy ivory lehenga with delicate multicolour floral embroidery. The pastel palette with a sheer dupatta and a fresh floral varmala created an ethereal and intimate bridal mood. Her loose waves minimal makeup and soft jewellery enhanced the modern understated elegance. The look reflects the growing love for light daytime wedding aesthetics.
