Inside Sophie Shine’s Wedding Wardrobe: The Ivory Bridal Look & Viral Wedding Pics That Steal the Spotlight

The Ivory Floral Bridal Lehenga

For the main ceremony Sophie Shine wore a dreamy ivory lehenga with delicate multicolour floral embroidery. The pastel palette with a sheer dupatta and a fresh floral varmala created an ethereal and intimate bridal mood. Her loose waves minimal makeup and soft jewellery enhanced the modern understated elegance. The look reflects the growing love for light daytime wedding aesthetics.