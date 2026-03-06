LIVE TV
  Inside Thalapathy Vijay's Family: Rare Photos Of Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam And Children Amid Divorce Rumours

Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Family: Rare Photos Of Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam And Children Amid Divorce Rumours

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay shares a long-standing journey with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, though the family currently faces intense public and legal scrutiny.

A "Fan-to-Family" Love Story
1/6
A "Fan-to-Family" Love Story

A "Fan-to-Family" Love Story

Sangeetha Sornalingam is of Sri Lankan Tamil descent and was raised in London. She was originally a devoted fan of Vijay; after being impressed by his 1996 film Poove Unakkaga, she traveled from the UK to Chennai to meet him during a film shoot. This meeting eventually led to a relationship with the approval of both families.

Marriage Details
2/6
Marriage Details

Marriage Details

The couple married on August 25, 1999. Their union was celebrated with both Christian and Hindu rituals to honor their respective backgrounds (Vijay is Christian and Sangeetha is Hindu). They have been married for over 25 years.

Son: Jason Sanjay
3/6
Son: Jason Sanjay

Son: Jason Sanjay

Their eldest child, Jason Sanjay, was born in 2000 in London. He famously appeared on screen alongside his father in the song "Naan Adicha Thaanga Maata" from the 2009 film Vettaikaaran. Rather than pursuing a career in acting, Jason has focused on filmmaking and is set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Sigma.

Daughter: Divya Saasha
4/6
Daughter: Divya Saasha

Daughter: Divya Saasha

Their daughter, Divya Saasha, was born in 2005. Like her brother, she had a brief cameo in one of Vijay’s films, appearing as his daughter in the final scene of the 2016 blockbuster Theri. She is known to be a dedicated badminton player and has largely stayed out of the media spotlight.

Private Public Life
5/6
Private Public Life

Private Public Life

Sangeetha has maintained an incredibly low profile throughout Vijay's rise to superstardom. She is rarely seen at film audio launches or public events, though Vijay has previously described her as his "strictest critic," noting that she watches all his films and provides honest feedback on his performances.

Recent Developments (2026)
6/6
Thalapathy Vijay’s Family Life

Recent Developments (2026)

As of early 2026, the family has been the subject of significant media attention following reports that Sangeetha filed for divorce at a family court in Chennai. While there has been intense speculation regarding an out-of-court settlement and Vijay’s focus on his political party (TVK), neither party has issued a formal public statement confirming the current status of their legal proceedings.

