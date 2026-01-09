LIVE TV
  Inside The Raja Saab Cast: Prabhas, Leading Ladies, And The Stunning Looks Of The Grand Spectacle

Inside The Raja Saab Cast: Prabhas, Leading Ladies, And The Stunning Looks Of The Grand Spectacle

The Raja Saab is a gigantic horror-comedy-fantasy picture featuring Prabhas in a dual role. It is directed by Maruthi and tells the story of a royal heir who reveals the dark secrets of his ancestors in a haunted mansion.

Published By: Published: January 9, 2026 10:56:35 IST
Prabhas (Raja)
1/6
Prabhas (Raja)

Prabhas (Raja)

A carefree, rebellious young man who is the heir to a grand royal estate. He must transform into a responsible leader while uncovering the dark secrets of his ancestral home.

Malavika Mohanan (Bhairavi)
2/6
Malavika Mohanan (Bhairavi)

Malavika Mohanan (Bhairavi)

Making her Telugu debut, she plays a strong-willed character who shares a romantic bond with Raja. Unlike traditional female leads, she is also involved in the film's key action sequences.

Nidhhi Agerwal (Blessy)
3/6
Nidhhi Agerwal (Blessy)

Nidhhi Agerwal (Blessy)

She plays one of the female leads who provides emotional grounding to Raja’s journey. Her character is central to the romantic and lighter comedic arcs of the first half.

Riddhi Kumar (Anitha)
4/6
Riddhi Kumar (Anitha)

Riddhi Kumar (Anitha)

As the third female lead, she plays a pivotal role connected to the mystery of the royal family. Her character helps bridge the gap between Raja’s modern life and his ancestral past.

Sanjay Dutt (Kanakaraju)
5/6
Sanjay Dutt (Kanakaraju)

Sanjay Dutt (Kanakaraju)

The primary antagonist who appears as a menacing, powerful spirit bound to the decaying mansion. He is a feared former exorcist whose greed and dark rituals drive the film's horror.

Boman Irani
6/6
Boman Irani

Boman Irani

A sophisticated psychiatrist and paranormal investigator who brings a logical perspective to the hauntings. He acts as a grounded counterpoint to the supernatural chaos occurring in the mansion.

