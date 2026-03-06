LIVE TV
  • Inside Vijay’s Viral Wedding Appearance With Trisha Krishnan That Sparked Massive Online Trolling Amid Divorce Rumours

Inside Vijay’s Viral Wedding Appearance With Trisha Krishnan That Sparked Massive Online Trolling Amid Divorce Rumours

The actor Vijay is facing intense public scrutiny because he attended a wedding ceremony with actress Trisha, which took place shortly after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce. Sangeetha accused him of multiple affairs and digital abuse during their marriage.

Published By: Published: March 6, 2026 12:01:05 IST
The Wedding Appearance
1/5
The Wedding Appearance

The Wedding Appearance

The actor made a bold public entry at producer Kalpathi Suresh's son's wedding in Chennai alongside actress Trisha Krishnan. The duo arrived together in the same car, sparking an immediate media frenzy and viral social media footage.

Sangeetha's Legal Allegations

Sangeetha’s Legal Allegations

His wife, Sangeetha, filed a petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court citing adultery and mental cruelty as grounds for ending their 27-year marriage. She specifically alleged that Vijay has been involved in an extramarital relationship with an unnamed actress since April 2021.

Public and Digital Humiliation
3/5
Public and Digital Humiliation

Public and Digital Humiliation

While the legal documents do not name the individual, the public has heavily linked the allegations to Trisha due to their frequent recent collaborations. Their "coordinated" appearance at the wedding is being viewed by many as a confirmation of these long-standing rumors.

Netizen Backlash and "Hard Launch" Claims
4/5
Netizen Backlash and "Hard Launch" Claims

Netizen Backlash and "Hard Launch" Claims

Trolls have slammed the actor for what they call a "hard launch" of his new relationship while his divorce is still active in court. Critics on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have called the timing "insensitive" and a "betrayal" of his family-man image.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

The court has officially summoned Vijay to appear in person on April 20, 2026, to respond to the allegations and alimony demands. In the meantime, reports suggest the actor is attempting to negotiate a massive ₹250 crore out-of-court settlement to avoid a public trial.

