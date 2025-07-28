  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers

In a society where caste difference is a big deal, some Bollywood celebrities have boldly followed their hearts, inspiring millions by proving love knows no boundaries. Here is a list of 7 Bollywood couples who stand as beautiful reminders that true connection transcends caste and community.

By: Last Updated: July 28, 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
1/8

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi is Hindu Kayastha, Zaheer is Muslim. They got married in 2024 under the Special Marriage Act. They opted for a non-religious ceremony and shared strong secular values.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
2/8

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shahrukh is muslim and Gauri is a Hindu Brahmin. They faced strong family resistance before marrying in 1991. They raised their children secularly and celebrate festivals of both religions.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
3/8

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif belongs to a Muslim Nawab family while Kareena is a Hindu Punjabi. They got married in 2012 without Kareena converting to Islam. Kareena publicly supports interfaith marriage.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
4/8

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish is a Marathi Hindu and Genelia is a Catholic from Mangalore. They had both types of wedding ceremonies- Hindu and Christian in 2012. They are known for their strong, drama free marriage in Bollywood.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
5/8

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Kiran is a Hindu Brahmin, Aamir is Muslim. They got married in 2005 and divorced in 2021 but chose to remain friends. They worked together on social causes like water conservation.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
6/8

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Malaika is a Catholic with Punjabi roots, Arbaaz is Muslim. They had a civil and church wedding in 1998. They got separated in 2017 but co-parent their son together.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
7/8

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik is Hindu, Sussanne is Muslim. They married in 2000, divorced in 2014 but remain close for their kids. They were frequently spotted vacationing as a blended family.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery
Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?