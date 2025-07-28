Famous Intercaste Marriages In Bollywood That Broke Barriers
In a society where caste difference is a big deal, some Bollywood celebrities have boldly followed their hearts, inspiring millions by proving love knows no boundaries. Here is a list of 7 Bollywood couples who stand as beautiful reminders that true connection transcends caste and community.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi is Hindu Kayastha, Zaheer is Muslim. They got married in 2024 under the Special Marriage Act. They opted for a non-religious ceremony and shared strong secular values.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shahrukh is muslim and Gauri is a Hindu Brahmin. They faced strong family resistance before marrying in 1991. They raised their children secularly and celebrate festivals of both religions.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
Saif belongs to a Muslim Nawab family while Kareena is a Hindu Punjabi. They got married in 2012 without Kareena converting to Islam. Kareena publicly supports interfaith marriage.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
Riteish is a Marathi Hindu and Genelia is a Catholic from Mangalore. They had both types of wedding ceremonies- Hindu and Christian in 2012. They are known for their strong, drama free marriage in Bollywood.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Kiran is a Hindu Brahmin, Aamir is Muslim. They got married in 2005 and divorced in 2021 but chose to remain friends. They worked together on social causes like water conservation.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora
Malaika is a Catholic with Punjabi roots, Arbaaz is Muslim. They had a civil and church wedding in 1998. They got separated in 2017 but co-parent their son together.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Hrithik is Hindu, Sussanne is Muslim. They married in 2000, divorced in 2014 but remain close for their kids. They were frequently spotted vacationing as a blended family.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.