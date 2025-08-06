6 International Dishes That Are Surprisingly Similar To The Indian Samosa
From Latin America’s empanadas to Central Asia’s manti, many international dishes mirror the beloved Indian samosa in shape, stuffing, and style. These crispy or steamed pockets filled with meats, vegetables, or cheese show how diverse cultures share similar culinary concepts with unique regional twists. Food truly unites the world one stuffed pastry at a time.
Empanadas
An iconic savory pastry stuffed with spiced meat, cheese or vegetables and baked or fried, which can be found in almost all nations in Latin America.
Sambusak
A Middle Eastern turnover and classification, which has a curly or flaky pastry shell. It usually contains minced meat, cheese or spinach. They are typically appetizers and snacks.
Bajiyaa
A deep-fried snack in the Maldives, with crunchy shells filled with fish and spices. It is often eaten during Ramadan.
Somsa/Samsa
A baked pastry of the East, somsa usually consists of a seasoned ground meat filling with onions, and is typically triangle shaped. Somsa is made fresh all over Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Sambusa
A very popular party snack in East Africa, they are made with thin dough shells, filled with spicy vegetables, or minced meat, or both, and deep-fried.
Pastel/Pasteis
A Portuguese/Brazilian snack, fried or baked, made of little pockets of pastry, which can be filled with, usually ground meat, cheese, or vegetables. They are popular street food.
