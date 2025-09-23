Intervision 2025: A Global Musical Spectacle Of Emotion, Culture And Talent |Photos
The Intervision 2025 International Music Contest marked Russia’s ambitious cultural comeback, held on 20 September 2025 at the Live Arena in Novoivanovskoye, near Moscow. Positioned as a counter to Eurovision after Russia’s exclusion in 2022, the contest brought together artists from BRICS nations, CIS states, Latin America, and the Middle East. Each country presented a single act, showcasing a blend of regional sounds and global music influences, while emphasizing Moscow’s intent to shape an alternative international cultural platform.
Have a look at some of the photos of top artists from Intervision 2025!
(Note: All the photos that are used here are taken from Intervision 2025 X account)
Dana Al Meer Wins Hearts with Her Soulful Voice!
With her tender performance of “Huwa Dha Anta,” Dana Al Meer captivated the audience, leaving a lasting impression and embodying the emotional essence of Intervision 2025.
Netsanet Sultan Brings Ethiopia to Life on Stage!
With a performance full of passion and cultural flair, Netsanet Sultan united emotion, energy, and tradition, leaving the Intervision 2025 audience spellbound.
Zena Emad Captivates with ‘Mojrad Ham’!
Zena Emad delivered a delicate and heartfelt performance of “Mojrad Ham,” connecting deeply with the audience. Her soulful rendition at Intervision 2025 resonated with emotions that everyone could relate to.
Duc Phuc Delivers a Show-Stopping Performance!
Duc Phuc’s performance was bold, powerful, and unforgettable, leaving the audience in awe. His energy and stage presence made Vietnam’s act one of the highlights of Intervision 2025.
Shohruh Mirzo Weaves Love and History into Song!
Representing Uzbekistan, Shohruh Mirzo delivered a magical ballad that blended heartfelt emotion with the rich heritage of his homeland, creating one of the most enchanting moments of Intervision 2025.
Rauhan Malik Closes the Final with Romance and Charm!
India’s Rauhan Malik wrapped up the Intervision 2025 final with a romantic and uplifting performance of “ISHQ.” His heartfelt rendition captivated the audience, leaving a lasting impression as the show’s grand finale.