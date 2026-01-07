LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Intimate Hygiene Tips Every Indian Man Should Follow

Intimate Hygiene Tips Every Indian Man Should Follow

Intimate hygiene is an important part of overall health, yet it’s often ignored or misunderstood. Good hygiene helps prevent infections, bad odour, irritation, and discomfort. India’s hot and humid climate makes intimate care even more important for men. Sweat, long travel hours, and physical activity can easily cause hygiene issues if not managed well. Simple daily habits can go a long way in maintaining cleanliness and confidence.

Published By: Published: January 7, 2026 17:28:21 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Clean Daily with Lukewarm Water
1/6
Intimate Hygiene Tips Every Indian Man Should Follow

Clean Daily with Lukewarm Water

Wash the intimate area daily using clean, lukewarm water to remove sweat, dirt, and bacteria. Avoid harsh or scented soaps as they can disturb the skin’s natural balance and cause irritation.

You Might Be Interested In
Dry the Area Properly
2/6

Dry the Area Properly

Always dry the intimate area completely after bathing or sweating to avoid moisture buildup. Damp skin can lead to fungal infections, itching, and unpleasant odour.

Wear Clean, Breathable Underwear
3/6

Wear Clean, Breathable Underwear

Choose cotton underwear and change it daily, especially in hot weather or after workouts. Tight or synthetic fabrics trap sweat and increase the risk of infections.

You Might Be Interested In
Maintain Grooming Carefully
4/6

Maintain Grooming Carefully

Regular trimming helps reduce sweat accumulation and keeps the area cleaner. Avoid aggressive shaving, as cuts and razor burns can increase the risk of infections.

Practice Hygiene After Physical or Intimate Activity
5/6

Practice Hygiene After Physical or Intimate Activity

Clean the area after intense physical activity or intimacy to prevent bacterial growth. This habit helps maintain freshness and reduces chances of irritation or infection.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is for general informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Hygiene needs may vary based on individual health conditions and lifestyle. For persistent irritation, infections, or discomfort, readers are advised to consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS