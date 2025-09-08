iPhone 17 Series: Price, Colours, Camera, Features & Specs Revealed | iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max

Apple is set to host its highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series along with new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods, and accessories. The iPhone 17 lineup will include four variants -iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max – with refreshed designs, thinner profiles, and upgraded hardware. Reports suggest advanced camera capabilities, larger batteries (up to 5,000mAh in the Pro Max), LTPO 120Hz displays, new colour options like green and purple, and A19/A19 Pro processors with increased DRAM and storage options. Prices are expected to range from Rs 89,900 for the base model to Rs 1,64,900 for the Pro Max. The series aims to combine sleek design, performance, and enhanced camera technology for creators and tech enthusiasts.

Here’s a detailed look at the top eight iPhone 17 Pro features to expect.