iPhone 17 Series: Price, Colours, Camera, Features & Specs Revealed | iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max
Apple is set to host its highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series along with new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods, and accessories. The iPhone 17 lineup will include four variants -iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max – with refreshed designs, thinner profiles, and upgraded hardware. Reports suggest advanced camera capabilities, larger batteries (up to 5,000mAh in the Pro Max), LTPO 120Hz displays, new colour options like green and purple, and A19/A19 Pro processors with increased DRAM and storage options. Prices are expected to range from Rs 89,900 for the base model to Rs 1,64,900 for the Pro Max. The series aims to combine sleek design, performance, and enhanced camera technology for creators and tech enthusiasts.
Here’s a detailed look at the top eight iPhone 17 Pro features to expect.
Apple has announced it will be hosting its Awe dropping event on Tuesday
Apple is expected to release four variants of the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro.
The iPhone Air takes inspiration from its highly successful MacBook Air and iPad Air
The iPhone Air could signal a fresh artistic direction for the brand. "The iPhone 17 Air is replacing the Plus model and could be priced between $899 and $949.
iPhone 17 series price range
The iPhone 17 might start at Rs 89,900 for the base version, with the Pro Max priced as high as Rs 1,64,900.
iPhone 17 series camera specs
The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature advanced camera capabilities, including enhanced zoom functionality.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max design
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are rumoured to feature a redesigned rectangular array and optimized software algorithms.
iPhone 17 series display sizes
Display sizes of iPhone 17 models are said to range from 6.2 inches to 6.8 inches across the series. Series is rumored to have LTPO screens with 120Hz refresh rates for smoother visual
iPhone 17 colour options
Expected colours for the iPhone 17 include two fresh options - green and purple