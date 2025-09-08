iPhone 17 Launch: Rarest And Unknown Facts About iPhone We Bet You Did Not Know Before
The world met the iPhone back in January 2007, when Steve Jobs got up on stage and basically blew everyone’s minds. He didn’t just roll out another phone; he hyped it as a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary phone, and an internet device.
The punchline? All three were packed into one sleek gadget: the iPhone.
Jony Ive, the guy with the British accent and an obsession with clean lines, dreamed up the look, while Jobs, well, he made sure everyone wanted it. The iPhone wasn’t the first phone with a touchscreen, but let’s be real, it was the first one that didn’t suck.
Here’s a fun nugget: It took Apple only 74 days to move a million of these things. That’s wild, right? Fast-forward to now, and iPhones are everywhere.
It went from a luxury to a status symbol, and honestly, it’s hard to imagine modern life without it.
Here are rare and interesting facts about iPhones:
Samsung to make Apple iPhone 18 Cameras
Samsung doesn’t make the cameras for iPhones, never has. Apple’s been rolling with Sony for their camera sensors forever. Still, there’s a lot of noise lately hinting that things might shift around when the iPhone 18 drops in 2026. Word is, Samsung could step in and hook Apple up with its fancy new 3-layer stacked camera sensors. Nothing’s official yet, but the industry chatter is getting pretty loud.
"Purple" Was the Secret Codename for iPhone
Apple’s legendary iPhone project? Yes, they called it “Purple.” Not exactly poetic, but hey, it worked. The whole thing was so top-secret, people joked it was like Fight Club—first rule of Project Purple: don’t talk about Project Purple. Jobs was absolutely relentless about keeping it hush-hush. The team even had their own off-limits workspace, nicknamed the “Purple Dorm.”
iPhone is the most profitable product of Apple
The iPhone still brings in the most cash for Apple—over $200 billion in 2024 alone, which is just wild. But here’s the kicker: it’s not where Apple makes the fattest profits. That crown goes to their Services division—the whole shebang with the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, all that jazz. Those services rake in way higher gross margins, like 74% or so, compared to hardware. So, even if Services doesn’t pull as much revenue as the iPhone, it actually pads Apple’s bottom line more. Bottom line? The iPhone’s the sales king, but Services is the real moneymaker.
Cisco had the patent for the name “iPhone”
Here’s how it went down: Cisco snagged the “iPhone” trademark way back in 2000, after they bought out this company called Infogear (who’d actually registered it in ’96—talk about planning ahead). Fast forward to January 2007, and suddenly Apple drops a bombshell by unveiling their own “iPhone.” Cisco wasn’t exactly thrilled, so they took Apple to court over trademark stuff. Didn’t drag on, though—by February, the two companies hashed things out. In the end, both agreed to use the “iPhone” name: Apple slapped it on their now-iconic smartphone, while Cisco kept it for their VoIP gadgets.
Most Expensive- $2.7 Million iPhone Case
British entrepreneur Alexander Amosu has been tapped to craft a jaw-dropping $2.75 million luxury edition of the latest iPhone, carved entirely from 18-karat solid gold and dripping with diamonds.
They’re calling it the “Amosu Call of Diamond iPhone 6.” This isn’t some quick job either—it’s expected to take almost two months to complete. The phone’s entire body gets recast in gold, clocking in at about 85 grams. Then comes the sparkle: over 6,100 VVS1 IF quality brilliant-cut diamonds get set by hand, one by one.
And the Apple logo? Not just a simple engraving. That’s carved from a single 51.29-karat chunk (yes, over 10 grams) and finished with a flawless cushion cut.
Apple originally wanted to work with Motorola on the iPhone
Back in 2005, Apple teamed up with Motorola and dropped the Motorola ROKR E1—the first phone that could actually run iTunes. Steve Jobs thought the thing was a letdown. The phone could only hold a measly 100 songs, looked awkward as hell, and needed a PC to sync music. Yes, not exactly the “revolution” Apple had in mind. That frustration pretty much lit a fire under Jobs, pushing Apple to ditch outside help and just build their own phone. Fast-forward to 2007, and boom: the original iPhone hit the scene, changing everything.
Apple launched a clothing line in 1987
Yes, back in 1986, Apple actually dipped its toes into the whole clothing and lifestyle scene with something they called "The Apple Collection." We're talking sweatshirts, tees, trucker hats—the works. They even threw in some accessories and bags, all stamped with that iconic rainbow Apple logo everyone loves. Honestly, it didn't last long. The whole thing fizzled out by the early '90s.