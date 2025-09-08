iPhone 17 Launch: Rarest And Unknown Facts About iPhone We Bet You Did Not Know Before

The world met the iPhone back in January 2007, when Steve Jobs got up on stage and basically blew everyone’s minds. He didn’t just roll out another phone; he hyped it as a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary phone, and an internet device.

The punchline? All three were packed into one sleek gadget: the iPhone.

Jony Ive, the guy with the British accent and an obsession with clean lines, dreamed up the look, while Jobs, well, he made sure everyone wanted it. The iPhone wasn’t the first phone with a touchscreen, but let’s be real, it was the first one that didn’t suck.

Here’s a fun nugget: It took Apple only 74 days to move a million of these things. That’s wild, right? Fast-forward to now, and iPhones are everywhere.

It went from a luxury to a status symbol, and honestly, it’s hard to imagine modern life without it.

Here are rare and interesting facts about iPhones: