iPhone 17 Price Guide: Compare Prices In India, US, UAE, Japan & Hong Kong To Find Cheapest Deal
Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with prices varying significantly across countries due to taxes, import duties, and currency differences.
The United States and UAE offer the lowest prices, while India remains among the costliest markets. Japan and Hong Kong also provide competitive pricing. Pre-orders open on September 12, 2025, with official sales starting September 19, 2025. Buyers are advised to consider warranty validity, customs, taxes, and network compatibility when purchasing abroad.
Here is the comparison of iPhone 17 prices across different countries:
United States Offers Cheapest iPhone 17 Prices
The iPhone 17 base model starts at $799 in the U.S., making it one of the most affordable countries to buy Apple’s latest smartphone.
UAE iPhone 17 prices lower than India
The UAE offers competitive pricing for iPhone 17, with the base model starting at AED 3,399, attracting international buyers.
India iPhone 17 prices highest
In India, the iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 and the Pro Max 2TB costs ₹2,29,900, making it one of the highest-priced markets globally.
Japan Offers Competitive iPhone 17 Pricing
iPhone 17 in Japan begins at ¥129,800, providing a more affordable alternative to markets like India while maintaining Apple warranty coverage.
Hong Kong Benefits from TaxFree iPhone 17 Shopping
With the iPhone 17 starting at HK$6,899, Hong Kong’s tax-free shopping environment makes it one of the more budget-friendly markets.
iPhone 17 PreOrders Begin September 12 2025
Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series start on September 12, 2025, with official sales launching on September 19, 2025 worldwide.