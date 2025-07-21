iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch
The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 2nm A19 chip, improved cameras, a new design, iOS 26, and launch in September 2025.
iPhone 17 Pro Performance and Specifications
Rumors foretold the iPhone 17 Pro to be loaded with a 2 nm A19 Bionic chip, a RAM 12 GB of RAM, vapor chamber cooling, and iOS 26, to smooth out its performance with more battery life.
iPhone 17 Pro Design and New Colors (Expected)
A Chinese blog suggested that Apple might unveil a radical design with a horizontal camera island bearing a triangular lens layout, along with a stunning copper-orange color alongside the usual silver, black, and blue.
Iphone 17 Pro Camera Upgrades
The triple-rear-camera setup of 48MP and an upgraded front sensor of 24MP may allow better selfies, FaceTime, and low-light photos with Fusion technology.
Expected Date of Launch and Indian Price
Apple will most probably launch in India the iPhone 17 Pro in India sometime between September 8 and 11, 2025, sporting a premium price of around ₹1,45,000.
Performance of iPhone 16 Pro
The iPhone 16 Pro features the A18 Pro chip on a 3nm process with 8GB RAM, rendering efficient performance and improvements over its predecessor.
Performance of iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro with an A17 Pro chip with 6GB RAM was performing well, but lacked good cooling and energy optimizations of the next generation.
Disclaimer
This information is based on leaks and expected information. Final specifications, pricing, and availability may change after Apple’s official launch announcement.