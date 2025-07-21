LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 2nm A19 chip, improved cameras, a new design, iOS 26, and launch in September 2025.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
1/7

iPhone 17 Pro Performance and Specifications

Rumors foretold the iPhone 17 Pro to be loaded with a 2 nm A19 Bionic chip, a RAM 12 GB of RAM, vapor chamber cooling, and iOS 26, to smooth out its performance with more battery life.

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
2/7

iPhone 17 Pro Design and New Colors (Expected)

A Chinese blog suggested that Apple might unveil a radical design with a horizontal camera island bearing a triangular lens layout, along with a stunning copper-orange color alongside the usual silver, black, and blue.

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
3/7

Iphone 17 Pro Camera Upgrades

The triple-rear-camera setup of 48MP and an upgraded front sensor of 24MP may allow better selfies, FaceTime, and low-light photos with Fusion technology.

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
4/7

Expected Date of Launch and Indian Price

Apple will most probably launch in India the iPhone 17 Pro in India sometime between September 8 and 11, 2025, sporting a premium price of around ₹1,45,000.

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
5/7

Performance of iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro features the A18 Pro chip on a 3nm process with 8GB RAM, rendering efficient performance and improvements over its predecessor.

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
6/7

Performance of iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro with an A17 Pro chip with 6GB RAM was performing well, but lacked good cooling and energy optimizations of the next generation.

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This information is based on leaks and expected information. Final specifications, pricing, and availability may change after Apple’s official launch announcement.

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery
iPhone 17 Pro: All You Need to Know About Specs, Camera, and Expected Launch - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?