  • IPL 2026: 5 Players Who Have Never Been Let Go By Their Teams

Even though there have been constant changes in the players of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a few legends were never let go by the franchises throughout the years since the introduction of the league in 2008. This list of players includes the likes of Virat Kohli (RCB), MS Dhoni (CSK), Sachin Tendulkar (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), and Shane Warne (RR), who have been valued and remained loyal to the franchises, hence, continue to be retained year after year.

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 10:34:21 IST
Virat Kohli
1/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Throughout the league’s history, RCB has never released him even during rebuilding phases. Kohli’s enduring loyalty and consistent performance cement his status as one of the franchise’s all time greats.

MS Dhoni
2/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings since 2008 and has never been released by the franchise. Under his leadership, CSK has won multiple IPL titles, making him an indispensable figure in the team’s success story. The only time he played elsewhere was during CSK’s suspension in 2016-17, not due to a release.

Sachin Tendulkar
3/5
(Image Credit: MI Site)

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar represented Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013, and the franchise never released him during his playing years. His long‑standing association helped establish MI as a major brand in the IPL’s early era. After retirement, he continued his connection with the team as a mentor.

Sunil Narine
4/5
(Image Credit: IPL)

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders since 2012, and the franchise has never let him go. Known for his mystery spin and explosive batting, Narine has been vital to KKR’s multiple title wins. His loyalty makes him one of the most consistent franchise stalwarts in IPL history.

Shane Warne
5/5
(Image Credit: RR Site)

Shane Warne

Australian legend Shane Warne captained the Rajasthan Royals during the first IPL season and remained with the franchise until his retirement. RR never released him during his playing years, highlighting the trust they placed in his leadership. Warne’s role in RR’s early success laid the foundation for the team’s legacy in the league.

