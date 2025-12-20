IPL 2026: 5 Players Who Have Never Been Let Go By Their Teams

Even though there have been constant changes in the players of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a few legends were never let go by the franchises throughout the years since the introduction of the league in 2008. This list of players includes the likes of Virat Kohli (RCB), MS Dhoni (CSK), Sachin Tendulkar (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), and Shane Warne (RR), who have been valued and remained loyal to the franchises, hence, continue to be retained year after year.