IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming Platform, Purse, Teams, Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer- Big Shots?
The IPL 2026 auction is expected to be one of the most closely watched player markets in recent years, with all 10 franchises set to reshuffle their squads and go aggressive with their purse. Fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmation of the IPL auction date, start time, live streaming details, and team-wise purse limits, as several marquee Indian and overseas stars are likely to headline the bidding war.
IPL 2026 Auction
Here’s everything you need to know about the IPL 2026 auction.
IPL 2026 Auction Date
The IPL 2026 Auction is set to be held on Monday, December 16, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Notably, this will be the third straight year that the IPL auction takes place outside India, highlighting the tournament’s growing global stature and international reach.
IPL 2026 Auction: Total Number of Players
Out of the initial pool of 1,390 registered players, 350 cricketers have been shortlisted for the auction. The final list features 240 Indian players and 110 overseas names, with the maximum base price fixed at Rs 2 crore.
IPL 2026 Auction: Purse of KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, DC & More
As the mini-auction, most franchises have already locked in their core squads, leaving them with limited but strategic spending room. Here’s how the remaining purse (available salary cap) stacks up for each team ahead of the auction:
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rs 64.30 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Rs 43.40 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rs 25.50 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rs 22.95 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC): Rs 21.80 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rs 16.40 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rs 16.40 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT): Rs 16.40 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Rs 16.40 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rs 2.75 crore
IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming Platform
The IPL 2026 auction will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, allowing fans to follow every bid online. Those preferring to watch on television can catch the live coverage on the Star Sports Network.
Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer- 2 Crore Base Price
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Matheesha Pathirana, and Liam Livingstone.
Among the key Indian players to watch are Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, both expected to draw strong interest from franchises