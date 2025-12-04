LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • IPL 2026 Auction Shocker: Check If Rishabh Pant’s Tops All-Time History List, From 2008 To 2025

IPL 2026 Auction Shocker: Check If Rishabh Pant’s Tops All-Time History List, From 2008 To 2025

The list of the most expensive IPL players is dominated by recent mega-auction signings, with Rishabh Pant topping the 2025 charts at a record ₹27 crore. Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc follow closely with massive price tags from the 2025 and 2024 auctions. Other high-value picks like Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Chris Morris highlight how franchises continue investing heavily in top-performing all-rounders and match-winners across seasons.

By: Last Updated: December 4, 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rishabh Pant
1/7

Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants created history by purchasing Rishabh Pant for an unprecedented ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, setting a new benchmark.

Shreyas Iyer
2/7

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings made a massive move in the IPL 2025 auction by signing Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, becoming the second costliest.

Mitchell Starc
3/7

Mitchell Starc

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Mitchell Starc for a staggering ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction, making him the previous all-time most expensive pick.

Pat Cummins
4/7

Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Pat Cummins for ₹20.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction, making him one of the highest-paid bowlers ever purchased.

Sam Curran
5/7

Sam Curran

Punjab Kings signed English all-rounder Sam Curran for ₹18.50 crore in the 2023 IPL auction, making him that season’s most expensive player.

Cameron Green
6/7

Cameron Green

Mumbai Indians purchased Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for ₹17.50 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, marking a major investment for their squad.

Chris Morris
7/7

Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals acquired South African all-rounder Chris Morris for ₹16.25 crore in the 2021 auction, making him one of IPL’s historic big-money signings.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS