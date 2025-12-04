IPL 2026 Auction Shocker: Check If Rishabh Pant’s Tops All-Time History List, From 2008 To 2025
The list of the most expensive IPL players is dominated by recent mega-auction signings, with Rishabh Pant topping the 2025 charts at a record ₹27 crore. Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc follow closely with massive price tags from the 2025 and 2024 auctions. Other high-value picks like Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Chris Morris highlight how franchises continue investing heavily in top-performing all-rounders and match-winners across seasons.
Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants created history by purchasing Rishabh Pant for an unprecedented ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, setting a new benchmark.
Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings made a massive move in the IPL 2025 auction by signing Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, becoming the second costliest.
Mitchell Starc
Kolkata Knight Riders bought Mitchell Starc for a staggering ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction, making him the previous all-time most expensive pick.
Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Pat Cummins for ₹20.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction, making him one of the highest-paid bowlers ever purchased.
Sam Curran
Punjab Kings signed English all-rounder Sam Curran for ₹18.50 crore in the 2023 IPL auction, making him that season’s most expensive player.
Cameron Green
Mumbai Indians purchased Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for ₹17.50 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, marking a major investment for their squad.
Chris Morris
Rajasthan Royals acquired South African all-rounder Chris Morris for ₹16.25 crore in the 2021 auction, making him one of IPL’s historic big-money signings.