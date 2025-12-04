IPL 2026 Auction Shocker: Check If Rishabh Pant’s Tops All-Time History List, From 2008 To 2025

The list of the most expensive IPL players is dominated by recent mega-auction signings, with Rishabh Pant topping the 2025 charts at a record ₹27 crore. Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc follow closely with massive price tags from the 2025 and 2024 auctions. Other high-value picks like Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Chris Morris highlight how franchises continue investing heavily in top-performing all-rounders and match-winners across seasons.