IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Fastest Pacers to Reach 100 IPL Wickets
As the IPL 2026 Auction approaches, Kagiso Rabada leads the list of fastest pacers to 100 IPL wickets, achieving the feat in just 64 matches. He is followed by Lasith Malinga (70 games), Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (81 matches each), and veteran Ashish Nehra (83 games), highlighting elite pace-bowling excellence in IPL history.
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada is the league's top bowler with 100 wickets taken during 64 appearances while playing for DC, PBKS, and GT. He will be a prime auction target when IPL Auction 2026 rolls around.
Lasith Malinga
The iconic slinger for MI, with 100 wickets taken in his career so far from just 70 matches, has changed how T20 pace bowlers perform and the legacy of how they do so through the use of "deadly" yorkers.
Harshal Patel
For RCB, he played for SRH and then PBKS before getting 100 wickets in 81 matches. He has been able to excel at delivering the ball in the last few overs by using varied methods of delivery to deceive opposite batters.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Considered to be the "Swing King" at SRH and RCB, he was able to achieve 100 wickets in 81 matches through accuracy and success at producing swings in the early game (powerplays).
Ashish Nehra
The veteran bowler of several franchises, such as DD, CSK, MI, and SRH, was able to reach the milestone in 83 matches, using his experience and left-handed pace with flair.