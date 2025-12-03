LIVE TV
  • IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Preity Zinta’s PBKS Likely To Buy

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Preity Zinta’s PBKS Likely To Buy

Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings are targeting these five players at the IPL 2026 mini-auction to cover gaps in finishing, keeping, and bowling, with a total spend of ₹11.5 crore. 

December 3, 2025
PBKS Strategy
1/6

PBKS Strategy

The aim post-retentions is to have a balanced squad, where Ponting is mainly looking for middle-order strength, fast and slow bowlers variety for a title push.

Liam Livingstone
2/6

Liam Livingstone

The explosive English all-rounder will take the place of Maxwell, giving the team this power-packed middle-order hitting and coming up with some useful leg-spin/off-spin options for the critical overs.

Akash Madhwal
3/6

Akash Madhwal

The trusted pacer from MI is now a part of PBKS as he is going to help the team in restricting runs during death overs with the combination of Arshdeep and providing a cheap but effective Indian seam option along with.

Ravi Bishnoi
4/6

Ravi Bishnoi

The mystery leg-spinner is going to add sharp turn and control to PBKS's spin department with his skills, thus becoming the ideal choice for middle-overs alongside Chahal and Brar.

Quinton de Kock
5/6

Quinton de Kock

An aggressive opener-wicketkeeper adds strong powerplay starts and dependable glovework, offering a quality replacement for Inglis.

Cooper Connolly
6/6

Cooper Connolly

The promising Australian all-rounder brings late-innings finishing power and off-spin depth, fitting perfectly into Ponting’s balanced squad vision.

