IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Preity Zinta’s PBKS Likely To Buy
Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings are targeting these five players at the IPL 2026 mini-auction to cover gaps in finishing, keeping, and bowling, with a total spend of ₹11.5 crore.
PBKS Strategy
The aim post-retentions is to have a balanced squad, where Ponting is mainly looking for middle-order strength, fast and slow bowlers variety for a title push.
Liam Livingstone
The explosive English all-rounder will take the place of Maxwell, giving the team this power-packed middle-order hitting and coming up with some useful leg-spin/off-spin options for the critical overs.
Akash Madhwal
The trusted pacer from MI is now a part of PBKS as he is going to help the team in restricting runs during death overs with the combination of Arshdeep and providing a cheap but effective Indian seam option along with.
Ravi Bishnoi
The mystery leg-spinner is going to add sharp turn and control to PBKS's spin department with his skills, thus becoming the ideal choice for middle-overs alongside Chahal and Brar.
Quinton de Kock
An aggressive opener-wicketkeeper adds strong powerplay starts and dependable glovework, offering a quality replacement for Inglis.
Cooper Connolly
The promising Australian all-rounder brings late-innings finishing power and off-spin depth, fitting perfectly into Ponting’s balanced squad vision.