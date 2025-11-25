LIVE TV
  IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Wicketkeepers Teams Are Likely to Target

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Wicketkeepers Teams Are Likely to Target

Top wicketkeepers like Bairstow, de Kock, Jamie Smith, Inglis, and Seifert are expected to attract major bids in the IPL 2026 auction.

By: Last Updated: November 25, 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
Jonny Bairstow – KKR/DC
Jonny Bairstow – KKR/DC

Hard-hitting English wicketkeeper-batsman, targeted for explosive top order, proven IPL runs, can anchor or accelerate as needed.

Quinton de Kock – KKR/LSG
Quinton de Kock – KKR/LSG

Experienced South African keeper, left-handed opener, IPL veteran, offers rapid starts and reliability behind stumps, key for competitive teams.

Jamie Smith – PBKS/DC/KKR
Jamie Smith – PBKS/DC/KKR

Promising young England keeper, flexible batter, skilled gloveman, brings modern approach, expected major bids for future squad development.

Josh Inglis – RCB/CSK/DC/KKR
Josh Inglis – RCB/CSK/DC/KKR

Australian wicketkeeper, explosive T20 specialist, released by PBKS, expected to deliver quick runs and consistent glovework for contenders.

Tim Seifert – SRH/PBKS
Tim Seifert – SRH/PBKS

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman, powerplay aggression, international T20 experience, strong bids likely for quick-fire middle-order support.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This is for educational and information purposes only. This information is taken from various authentic sources.

