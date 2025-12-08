IPL 2026 Auction: Top 7 Players Who Could Attract Massive Money From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH
The IPL 2026 Auction is gearing up to be a high-voltage bidding battlefield, with all ten franchises- RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH- ready to lock horns for the hottest names in world cricket. With fresh talent rising, star performers peaking, and franchises in desperate need of squad reshuffles, several players are expected to spark multi-crore bidding wars.
IPL 2026 Auction: Costliest Player
From power-hitters to death-over specialists and spin wizards, these nine players could become the most expensive signings of the IPL 2026.
Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone, known for his fierce power-hitting and ability to turn games single-handedly, is released by RCB. He remains one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world. His capability to contribute with both ball makes him a valuable asset in any squad. Even though RCB has released him, his all-around excellence keeps him firmly on the radar of teams looking for a game-changing matchwinner in IPL 2026.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell, a player renowned for his unmatched ability to swing a match in minutes, is released by KKR. Despite the years gone by, Andre Russell remains one of the most feared finishers in T20 cricket and continues to offer immense value with both bat and ball. With his game-changing potential still intact, several franchises are likely to go all out to secure him at the IPL 2026 Auction.
Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi comes as a major advantage for other franchises, as the young leg-spinner is widely regarded as one of India’s most promising T20 bowlers. He is known for his sharp turn, quick arm action, and impressive control under pressure, yet was released by LSG. Ravi Bishnoi brings both consistency and long-term potential to the table. He instantly becomes one of the most valuable spin options available fro the IPL 2026.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer, a versatile middle-order asset is released by KKR. with his ability to finish fames and provide handy medium-pace overs, he offers the kind of balance that T20 sides value highly. Known for his clean hitting under pressure, Venkatesh Iyer is expected to draw significant attention from teams needing a dynamic batting option for IPL 2026.
Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow, known for his fearless approach at the top and strong record, has been released by MI. He remains one of the most destructive white-ball openers in the game. His ability to dominate powerplays and shift momentum quickly makes him an attractive target for a franchise searching for an aggressive opener, and he could easily trigger a bidding war at the IPL 2026 Auction.
Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana, widely known as Baby Malinga, has been released by CSK. He has already established himself as one of the most lethal death-overs specialists in T20 cricket. CSK releasing him opens the door for other franchises to bid aggressively, as bowlers with his finishing ability are rare and highly sought after. With pace, precision, and proven pressure-handling skills, Matheesha Pathirana instantly becomes one of the most valuable fast-bowling options in the IPL 2026 auction pool.
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the most in-demand all-round spinners, is released by RR. A world-class leg-spinner with the ability to provide quick, impactful runs down the order. He offers dual value that Frenchies deeply look for in T20 cricket. His wicket-taking ability in the middle overs and versatility with the bat make him a strong contender to attract heavy bidding from multiple teams in IPL 2026.
Disclaimer
The player releases, auction projections and franchise interest mentioned above are speculative and based on analysis, media reports, player performance trends and possible IPL 2026 strategies. Final auction results, team decisions and bid values may differ. Readers are advised to verify details closer to the auction date for accurate and updated information.