  IPL 2026 CSK XI: From Sanju Samson To MS Dhoni—Best XI Of Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026 CSK XI: From Sanju Samson To MS Dhoni—Best XI Of Chennai Super Kings

Step into the new era of Chennai Super Kings. Explore our photo gallery of the predicted CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026, featuring blockbuster trade Sanju Samson, the Rs 14.20 cr stars, and the legendary MS Dhoni. 

Sanju Samson playing a lofted shot in the yellow CSK 2026 jersey
1/11

Sanju Samson

Acquired in a blockbuster trade from RR for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, Samson is the crown jewel of the new lineup. He brings elite white-ball form (coming off a stellar 2026 T20 World Cup) and serves as an aggressive wicketkeeping option at the top. (Photo: X)

18-year-old Ayush Mhatre celebrating a century in domestic cricket
2/11

Ayush Mhatre

The 18-year-old Mumbai sensation and India U19 captain was retained after a breakout 2025. He recently made history as the youngest player to score centuries in all three formats, breaking Rohit Sharma's long-standing record. (Photo: ANI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad discussing field placements during an IPL match
3/11

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The tactical successor to MS Dhoni, Gaikwad remains the steady anchor. His role is to provide stability while the explosive youngsters and trades play with total freedom around him. (Photo: ANI)

Prashant Veer delivering a left-arm orthodox spin ball
4/11

Prashant Veer

Bagged for ₹14.20 crore, the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder is the tactical replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. A left-arm spinner who can strike at 170+, he represents the future of CSK’s balance. (Photo: ANI)

Dewald Brevis hitting a six over long-on in T20 cricket
5/11

Dewald Brevis

Known as "Baby AB," the young South African provides raw power in the middle overs. His ability to take down spin and pace alike makes him a vital overseas asset in the post-Jadeja era. (Photo: ANI)

Shivam Dube clearing the boundary with a powerful straight drive
6/11

Shivam Dube

The designated "spin assassin" of the IPL. Dube remains the most dangerous middle-order threat on the slow Chepauk tracks, capable of clearing any boundary with ease. (Photo: ANI)

Kartik Sharma playing a sweep shot during a T20 match
7/11

Karthik Sharma

One of the most talked-about names from the 2026 auction, the 19-year-old was snapped up for a massive ₹14.20 crore. A fearless right-handed hitter from Rajasthan, he is expected to be the team’s new "X-factor" finisher. (Photo: ANI)

Noor Ahmad bowling his trademark left-arm wrist spin
8/11

Noor Ahmad

The Afghan "mystery" spinner is the primary wicket-taking threat in the middle overs. His variations are perfectly suited for the home conditions in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

MS Dhoni keeping wickets at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
9/11

MS Dhoni

At 44, the "Thala" continues as the tactical heartbeat of the team. Whether as a specialist finisher or managing the game from behind the stumps, his presence remains the ultimate psychological edge for CSK. (Photo: ANI)

Matt Henry bowling a fast delivery during the Powerplay
10/11

Matt Henry

The Kiwi pacer brings world-class experience and the ability to swing the ball both ways in the Powerplay, filling the void left by overseas departures. (Photo: X)

Nathan Ellis celebrating after taking a wicket with a yorker
11/11

Nathan Ellis

A death-overs specialist known for his deceptive slower balls and pinpoint yorkers. He provides the defensive bowling reliability required in high-pressure finishes. (Photo: X)

