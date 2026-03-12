IPL 2026 CSK XI: From Sanju Samson To MS Dhoni—Best XI Of Chennai Super Kings
Step into the new era of Chennai Super Kings. Explore our photo gallery of the predicted CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026, featuring blockbuster trade Sanju Samson, the Rs 14.20 cr stars, and the legendary MS Dhoni.
Sanju Samson
Acquired in a blockbuster trade from RR for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, Samson is the crown jewel of the new lineup. He brings elite white-ball form (coming off a stellar 2026 T20 World Cup) and serves as an aggressive wicketkeeping option at the top. (Photo: X)
Ayush Mhatre
The 18-year-old Mumbai sensation and India U19 captain was retained after a breakout 2025. He recently made history as the youngest player to score centuries in all three formats, breaking Rohit Sharma's long-standing record. (Photo: ANI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad
The tactical successor to MS Dhoni, Gaikwad remains the steady anchor. His role is to provide stability while the explosive youngsters and trades play with total freedom around him. (Photo: ANI)
Prashant Veer
Bagged for ₹14.20 crore, the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder is the tactical replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. A left-arm spinner who can strike at 170+, he represents the future of CSK’s balance. (Photo: ANI)
Dewald Brevis
Known as "Baby AB," the young South African provides raw power in the middle overs. His ability to take down spin and pace alike makes him a vital overseas asset in the post-Jadeja era. (Photo: ANI)
Shivam Dube
The designated "spin assassin" of the IPL. Dube remains the most dangerous middle-order threat on the slow Chepauk tracks, capable of clearing any boundary with ease. (Photo: ANI)
Karthik Sharma
One of the most talked-about names from the 2026 auction, the 19-year-old was snapped up for a massive ₹14.20 crore. A fearless right-handed hitter from Rajasthan, he is expected to be the team’s new "X-factor" finisher. (Photo: ANI)
Noor Ahmad
The Afghan "mystery" spinner is the primary wicket-taking threat in the middle overs. His variations are perfectly suited for the home conditions in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)
MS Dhoni
At 44, the "Thala" continues as the tactical heartbeat of the team. Whether as a specialist finisher or managing the game from behind the stumps, his presence remains the ultimate psychological edge for CSK. (Photo: ANI)
Matt Henry
The Kiwi pacer brings world-class experience and the ability to swing the ball both ways in the Powerplay, filling the void left by overseas departures. (Photo: X)
Nathan Ellis
A death-overs specialist known for his deceptive slower balls and pinpoint yorkers. He provides the defensive bowling reliability required in high-pressure finishes. (Photo: X)