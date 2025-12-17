IPL 2026: Meet the 5 Youngest Players Set to Make Their Mark
Check out the top 5 youngest players who are set to play IPL. From Wahidullah Zadran, Sahil Parakh, R.S. Ambrish, to Bayanda Majola, Vihaan Malhotra. Here’s the list below:
Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan)
18 years and 31 days, off-spin bowler, the youngest player who is eligible for auction in IPL 2026.
Sahil Parakh (India)
18 years and 192 days, left-handed opening batsman, has played for Maharashtra Premier League and India Under-19.
R S Ambrish (India)
18 years and 202 days, Tamil Nadu batsman, associated with the India Under-19 team.
Bayanda Majola (South Africa)
18 years and 342 days, right-hand fast bowler, has played for South Africa Emerging Players and the U-19 World Cup team.
Vihaan Malhotra (India)
January 1, 2007, 18 years old, U-19 India vice captain, excellent performer in youth ODIs and Tests.