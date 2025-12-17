LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • IPL 2026: Meet the 5 Youngest Players Set to Make Their Mark

IPL 2026: Meet the 5 Youngest Players Set to Make Their Mark

Check out the top 5 youngest players who are set to play IPL. From Wahidullah Zadran, Sahil Parakh, R.S. Ambrish, to Bayanda Majola, Vihaan Malhotra. Here’s the list below: 

Published By: Published: December 17, 2025 13:54:00 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan)
1/5

Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan)

18 years and 31 days, off-spin bowler, the youngest player who is eligible for auction in IPL 2026.

Sahil Parakh (India)
2/5

Sahil Parakh (India)

18 years and 192 days, left-handed opening batsman, has played for Maharashtra Premier League and India Under-19.

R S Ambrish (India)
3/5

R S Ambrish (India)

18 years and 202 days, Tamil Nadu batsman, associated with the India Under-19 team.

Bayanda Majola (South Africa)
4/5

Bayanda Majola (South Africa)

18 years and 342 days, right-hand fast bowler, has played for South Africa Emerging Players and the U-19 World Cup team.

Vihaan Malhotra (India)
5/5

Vihaan Malhotra (India)

January 1, 2007, 18 years old, U-19 India vice captain, excellent performer in youth ODIs and Tests.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS