IPL 2026 Mega Trades: Top 5 Players Who Switched Their Teams
IPL 2026 was an eventful season for cricket fans due to the trades that took place, with the top stars changing franchises. The highlights of the redistribution were Sandju’s transfer to CSK, Jadeja’s rejoining RR, Shami to LSG, Green to KKR, and Curran to RR, which altogether changed the course of the season’s strategies.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson switched over from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in a whopping ₹18 crore deal, which also made him CSK's new long-term wicketkeeper-batter leader.
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja came back to Rajasthan Royals for ₹14 crore, thus reuniting with his original franchise after twelve seasons, gaining both spin depth and leadership experience.
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami was signed by Lucknow Super Giants, coming from Sunrisers Hyderabad in a ₹10 crore cash deal, which imparted the new-ball pace strength significantly with experience.
Cameron Green
Cameron Green changed the franchise from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Kolkata Knight Riders at ₹25.20 crore, thus filling the gap of an all-rounder in KKR’s squad after Russell’s departure.
Sam Curran
Sam Curran was the last one to shift, ending up at the Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings for ₹2.4 crore, thus improving the team's balance with his pace-hitting ability, depth of versatility.