IPL 2026 MI XI: From Rohit Sharma To Suryakumar Yadav- Best XI Of Mumbai Indians
Here is a look at the best predicted XI for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. From the explosive opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to the lethal pace attack of Bumrah and Boult, see the players set to fight for MI’s 6th title
Rohit Sharma
The "Hitman" remains the spiritual leader and primary anchor at the top. Even after 19 seasons, his ability to dominate the Powerplay is unmatched. (Photo: ANI)
Quinton de Kock
Bringing "Quinny" back for just ₹1 crore in the mini-auction was the steal of the season. His familiarity with the MI culture makes him the perfect partner for Rohit. (Photo: ANI)
Suryakumar Yadav
The world's premier T20 batter, SKY continues to be MI’s 360-degree engine room. His presence at No. 3 makes any target feel reachable. (Photo: ANI)
Tilak Varma
The young left-hander has evolved into a senior statesman for MI. His versatility to anchor or accelerate makes him indispensable in the middle. (Photo: ANI)
Hardik Pandya
Leading from the front, Hardik provides the crucial balance with his explosive finishing and high-pace bowling in the middle overs. (Photo: ANI)
Will Jacks
Retained for his sheer power, Jacks provides an additional spin option and can dismantle any bowling attack during the death overs. Photo: ANI
Naman Dhir
A local talent who has earned his spot through consistent domestic performances. Dhir offers depth in both batting and handy off-spin. Photo: ANI
Shardul Thakur
Traded in from LSG, "Lord" Shardul brings the "golden arm" to Mumbai. His ability to break partnerships and contribute lower-order runs is vital. Photo: X
Trent Boult
The "Thunderbolt" returns to the Wankhede. His partnership with Bumrah in the Powerplay remains the most feared opening bowling pair in IPL history. Photo: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah
The world's best. Bumrah is the spearhead who ensures MI can defend even below-par totals with his pinpoint yorkers and deceptive pace. Photo ANI
Allah Ghazanfar
The teenage Afghan mystery spinner provides the variety MI needs. His ability to bowl in the Powerplay or the middle overs adds a layer of unpredictability. Photo X