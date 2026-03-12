LIVE TV
  IPL 2026 MI XI: From Rohit Sharma To Suryakumar Yadav- Best XI Of Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026 MI XI: From Rohit Sharma To Suryakumar Yadav- Best XI Of Mumbai Indians

Here is a look at the best predicted XI for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. From the explosive opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to the lethal pace attack of Bumrah and Boult, see the players set to fight for MI’s 6th title

Published: March 12, 2026 18:52:01 IST
Rohit Sharma playing a signature pull shot in the Mumbai Indians 2026 blue and gold jersey
1/11

Rohit Sharma

The "Hitman" remains the spiritual leader and primary anchor at the top. Even after 19 seasons, his ability to dominate the Powerplay is unmatched. (Photo: ANI)

Quinton de Kock celebrating a half-century at the Wankhede Stadium
2/11

Quinton de Kock

Bringing "Quinny" back for just ₹1 crore in the mini-auction was the steal of the season. His familiarity with the MI culture makes him the perfect partner for Rohit. (Photo: ANI)

Suryakumar Yadav playing a ramp shot over fine leg
3/11

Suryakumar Yadav

The world's premier T20 batter, SKY continues to be MI’s 360-degree engine room. His presence at No. 3 makes any target feel reachable. (Photo: ANI)

Tilak Varma driving the ball through the covers
4/11

Tilak Varma

The young left-hander has evolved into a senior statesman for MI. His versatility to anchor or accelerate makes him indispensable in the middle. (Photo: ANI)

Hardik Pandya posing with the captain's armband during the MI 2026 kit launch
5/11

Hardik Pandya

Leading from the front, Hardik provides the crucial balance with his explosive finishing and high-pace bowling in the middle overs. (Photo: ANI)

Will Jacks hitting a massive six during a practice session
6/11

Will Jacks

Retained for his sheer power, Jacks provides an additional spin option and can dismantle any bowling attack during the death overs. Photo: ANI

Naman Dhir celebrating after taking a catch in the deep.
7/11

Naman Dhir

A local talent who has earned his spot through consistent domestic performances. Dhir offers depth in both batting and handy off-spin. Photo: ANI

Shardul Thakur celebrating a wicket with his arms wide open
8/11

Shardul Thakur

Traded in from LSG, "Lord" Shardul brings the "golden arm" to Mumbai. His ability to break partnerships and contribute lower-order runs is vital. Photo: X

Trent Boult swinging the ball into the right-hander during the first over.
9/11

Trent Boult

The "Thunderbolt" returns to the Wankhede. His partnership with Bumrah in the Powerplay remains the most feared opening bowling pair in IPL history. Photo: ANI

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after a trademark yorker knocks over the stumps.
10/11

Jasprit Bumrah

The world's best. Bumrah is the spearhead who ensures MI can defend even below-par totals with his pinpoint yorkers and deceptive pace. Photo ANI

AM Ghazanfar delivering his mystery spin under the floodlights.
11/11

Allah Ghazanfar

The teenage Afghan mystery spinner provides the variety MI needs. His ability to bowl in the Powerplay or the middle overs adds a layer of unpredictability. Photo X

