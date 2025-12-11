IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Top 5 Players Set to Attract Big Bids at ₹1 Crore Base Price
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, five players with a ₹1 crore base price are Rahul Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Finn Allen, Jonny Bairstow, and Akash Deep. They are expected to attract strong bids owing to their proven impact and match-winning abilities.
Rahul Chahar
The young Rahul Chahar has established himself as one of India's premier left-arm leg spinners and has built a reputation as a wicket-taker in key moments while maintaining excellent control during the middle overs of a match. Every team in the IPL will be closely monitoring Chahar when he comes up for auction with an initial price of 1 crore.
Quinton de Kock
South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is among the most exciting players in the world today. During an innings, his explosive batting can completely change the momentum in favour of his team. As such, IPL franchises will be eager to bid on de Kock when he comes up for auction with a base price of 1 crore.
Finn Allen
Finn Allen is a New Zealand cricketer known for his explosive batting style. The fearless shots he plays can quickly get his team a good score. He has a price of INR 1 crore reserved for him and can be a very useful selection in the upcoming IPL auctions.
Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow is an experienced England batsman and the right-handed wicketkeeper. His hitting can easily take the game away from the rivals. The IPL teams will pay close attention to him in the 2026 auctions with a 1 crore price tag.
Akash Deep
Akash Deep is a pacer from India who relies on both speed and swing to get the job done. He is capable of putting the top-order batsmen in a spot of bother and is considered a good pick by the IPL teams at his 1 crore base price.