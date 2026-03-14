IPL 2026 SRH XI: From Abhishek Sharma to Ishan Kishan- Best XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins will lead the side

Pat Cummins missed the T20 World Cup 2026 with injury. The legendary fast bowler interacted with reporters in Australia earlier gave a big update on his recovery and participation in the IPL 2026. According to Cummins, who led SRH to the IPL final in 2024, he is hopeful about getting fit for IPL 2026 but added that his participation, and the extent of it, would depend on his back’s recovery. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)