IPL 2026 SRH XI: From Abhishek Sharma to Ishan Kishan- Best XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Indian Premier League is all set to kickstart on March 28 with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener. The Sunrisers will then play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2, Lucknow Super Giants on April 5 and Punjab Kings on April 11. The schedule has been announced till April 12.
Sunrisers Hyderabad to take on RCB in IPL 2026 Opener
Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. The team is all set to play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2, Lucknow Super Giants on April 5 and Punjab Kings on April 11 in the first phase of the IPL 2026.
Abhishek Sharma to open
Abhishek Sharma will open the innings. Known for his explosive batting, Abhishek has been providing some quick start to SRH. The left-handed batter has amassed 1753 runs in 74 matches for SRH. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Travis Head will open along side Abhishek
Travis Head will begin the proceedings for SRH with Abhishek. In the last edition, Head played 13 matches for SRH where he scored 374 runs at a strike-rate of 162.60. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Ishan Kishan to bat at three
Ishan Kishan will bat at No. 3 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2025 as well, the trio played at 1-2-3 for the Orange Army but struggled with consistency. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Heinrich Klaasen likely to keep wickets
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen, who is no longer active in international cricket, will keep the gloves and bat at No. 4. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Nitish Kumar Reddy at number 5
India's young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will have a crucial role to play for the side in the upcoming edition. He is someone who can play aggressive cricket and is also equipped enough to chip in with a quota of four overs. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Aniket Verma will be vital cog in the wheel for SRH
Aniket Verma impressed with his performances in quite a few matches for SRH in IPL 2025, and he is likely to get many more chances in IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Liam Livingstone will be another key player
In the IPL 2026 auction, SRH signed England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 13 crore. Having already played IPL in the past, Livingstone is someone who can score runs quickly and can come into bowl some overs as well. (Photo Credits: X)
Pat Cummins will lead the side
Pat Cummins missed the T20 World Cup 2026 with injury. The legendary fast bowler interacted with reporters in Australia earlier gave a big update on his recovery and participation in the IPL 2026. According to Cummins, who led SRH to the IPL final in 2024, he is hopeful about getting fit for IPL 2026 but added that his participation, and the extent of it, would depend on his back’s recovery. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Harshal Patel will lead the bowling attack
Harshal Patel's slower ones and the back of the hand deliveries will play a crucial role in the side's success. (Photo Credits: SRH/X)
Experienced Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat's experience will be important especially if Pat Cummins is not available in the IPL 2026 season. (Photo Credits: X)
Zeeshan Ansari's Spin
Spinner Zeeshan Ansari is also a very important part of this line up. His wicket-taking abilities will help the side keep the opposition's scoring rate in check. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)