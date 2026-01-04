IPL 2026: Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman At KKR? Here Are The 5 Strong Contenders | In Photos
Kolkata Knight Riders were forced into an unexpected rethink ahead of IPL 2026 after the BCCI directed the franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman despite signing him for ₹9.2 crore at the auction.
With a key overseas slot suddenly vacant and squad balance at stake, KKR now have several smart alternatives to consider from proven international quicks to middle-order enforcers and pace-bowling all-rounders.
Here are five players KKR could target as potential replacements for Mustafizur Rahman.
(Photos Credits: All images are taken from X and modified in Canva.)
Jhye Richardson could be KKR’s ideal fast-bowling replacement
KKR may turn to Australia’s Jhye Richardson as a like-for-like replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. In form from the Big Bash League and back in the Australian Test squad, Richardson brings new-ball speed and death-over skills to the side.
Michael Bracewell could add the perfect all-round balance to KKR
KKR may target New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. With a T20 strike rate over 145 and 96 wickets at an average of 25.20, Bracewell offers both batting firepower and bowling depth for the middle order.
Gerald Coetzee offers KKR the ideal blend of pace, variations, and middle-order hitting as a strong all-round option.
South African all-rounder Gerald Coetzee could be KKR’s versatile replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. With 97 T20 wickets at an economy of 8.88 and the ability to hit crucial runs at the death, Coetzee brings experience and balance to the squad.
Spencer Johnson could bring the familiar left-arm angle back to KKR
Australian pacer Spencer Johnson is a potential KKR replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. Familiar with the KKR setup, he offers the same left-arm pace as Pathirana. Currently in rehab from a back injury, a timely recovery could see him strengthen KKR’s bowling depth.
Fazalhaq Farooqi could be KKR’s like-for-like replacement
Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is a strong candidate to replace Mustafizur Rahman for KKR. With 186 wickets in 149 T20 matches at an economy of 7.45, he offers reliable left-arm fast bowling and valuable experience in the shortest format.