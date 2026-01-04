IPL 2026: Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman At KKR? Here Are The 5 Strong Contenders | In Photos

Kolkata Knight Riders were forced into an unexpected rethink ahead of IPL 2026 after the BCCI directed the franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman despite signing him for ₹9.2 crore at the auction.

With a key overseas slot suddenly vacant and squad balance at stake, KKR now have several smart alternatives to consider from proven international quicks to middle-order enforcers and pace-bowling all-rounders.

Here are five players KKR could target as potential replacements for Mustafizur Rahman.

(Photos Credits: All images are taken from X and modified in Canva.)