IPL Auction 2026: From Auqib Nabi, Prashant Veer to Kartik Sharma- Top 5 Costliest Uncapped Players
The IPL Auction 2026 delivered several surprise deals as franchises went all out to secure promising domestic talent. While established stars drew attention, it was the uncapped players who stole the spotlight, fetching massive bids and signalling the team’s faith in fresh Indian talent.
IPL Auction 2026 Players List
From Auqib Nabi and Prashant Veer to Kartik Sharma, here’s a look at the top 5 most expensive uncapped players who emerged as big winners at the IPL auction.
Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the IPL Auction 2026 after being snapped up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a staggering ₹14.5 crore. The hefty price tag underlined CSK’s strong belief in the rising talent, with the franchise backing Sharma’s potential to make an immediate impact in the upcoming IPL season.
Prashant Veer
Prashant Veer also turned heads at the IPL Auction 2026 after being roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive ₹14.5 crore. CSK put confidence in the youth by placing a strong bet on Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer.
Auqib Dar
Auqib Dar attracted major attention at the IPL Auction after being picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹8.4 crore. DC outbid Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and SunRisers Hyderabad to secure the player.
Mangesh Yadav
Mangesh Yadav attracted the highest bid among uncapped players, by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹5.2 crore at the IPL Auction 2026.
Tejasvi Singh
Tejasvi Singh grabbed attention at the IPL Auction 2026 after being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹3 crore.