IPL Auction 2026: These 5 All-Rounders Could Fetch The Biggest Cheques In Abu Dhabi | In Photos

The IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi is expected to see big bids, with Cameron Green, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone and Matheesha Pathirana among the top attractions. Green’s all-round value, Bishnoi’s rare Indian wrist-spin, Iyer’s match-winning ability, Livingstone’s power-hitting skills and Pathirana’s deadly death-overs bowling could spark fierce bidding wars.

