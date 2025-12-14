IPL Auction 2026: These 5 All-Rounders Could Fetch The Biggest Cheques In Abu Dhabi | In Photos
The IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi is expected to see big bids, with Cameron Green, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone and Matheesha Pathirana among the top attractions. Green’s all-round value, Bishnoi’s rare Indian wrist-spin, Iyer’s match-winning ability, Livingstone’s power-hitting skills and Pathirana’s deadly death-overs bowling could spark fierce bidding wars.
Have a look at these 5 All-Rounders Could Fetch the Biggest Cheques in Abu Dhabi.
(Photo credits: All images are taken from below mentioned Cricketers’ X Account)
Matheesha Pathirana: The Death-Overs Specialist in High Demand
With fiery pace, pinpoint yorkers and a unique sling-arm action, Matheesha Pathirana has emerged as a premium death-overs bowler. Retained by CSK for ₹13 crore last season, he is expected to draw strong interest at the IPL Auction.
Cameron Green: All-Round Power Set to Trigger Auction War
Cameron Green’s blend of power-hitting and pace bowling makes him a prime IPL Auction target. Listed as a batter, he will enter early when purses are full, increasing his chances of commanding a premium bid.
Ravi Bishnoi: India’s Wrist-Spin Gold at the Auction
With sharp googlies, control in the middle overs and the ability to bowl in the powerplay, Ravi Bishnoi is set to be one of the most sought-after Indian players at the IPL Auction, with multiple teams expected to bid aggressively.
Venkatesh Iyer: Big-Money All-Rounder Back in Focus
Despite a forgettable season, Venkatesh Iyer remains a valuable Indian all-rounder with power-hitting and medium pace. After his ₹23.75 crore buy last year, he could again attract strong interest from KKR and RCB at the IPL Auction.
Liam Livingstone: Power-Hitting All-Rounder in High Demand
Liam Livingstone’s ability to hit big in the late overs and bowl handy spin makes him a top IPL Auction pick. With Glenn Maxwell skipping this year, Livingstone could see higher bids as teams seek a versatile overseas finisher.