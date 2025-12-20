IPL AUCTION 2026: Top 5 Star Players Who Switched Teams This Season
The IPL 2026 season has seen a drastic revolution in teams’ relations, highlighted by trades and auction bids that broke records and have moved not only the top Indian players but also the best international all-rounders to the different franchises.
Sanju Samson (RR → CSK)
The aggressive wicketkeeper-batter joins Chennai to provide veteran leadership and explosive middle-order stability. He makes history as the most expensive player trade in IPL history, moving at a fee of ₹18 crore.
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK → RR)
After 12 legendary seasons in yellow, the elite all-rounder moves to Rajasthan as part of a high-profile captaincy exchange. He brings his world-class spin bowling and finishing skills to the Royals at a revised fee of ₹14 crore.
Cameron Green (RCB → KKR)
The Australian powerhouse became the headline of the 2026 auction, securing a record-shattering ₹25.20 crore bid from Kolkata. He is expected to fill the massive void left by Andre Russell as KKR’s primary pace-bowling all-rounder.
Mohammed Shami (SRH → LSG)
The premier Indian pacer was traded to Lucknow in an all-cash deal to lead their new-ball attack with his signature seam movement. After missing the previous season due to injury, he arrives at LSG with a proven track record of 119 matches.
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR → RCB)
The versatile Indian all-rounder joined the defending champions, RCB, for ₹7 crore following an intense bidding war with his former team. He adds much-needed balance to the Bengaluru middle order as they look to defend their title.