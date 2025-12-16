IPL Auction History: Cameron Green Leads List of Most Expensive Overseas Players Ever
In the year 2026, KKR’s acquisition of Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore not only made him the most expensive foreign player in the IPL ever but also set a record for this season. Batsmen, special players like Mitchell Starc, Nicholas Pooran, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran are indicated by this trend, which also reflects that franchises are hunting more and more skillful all-rounders and overseas players who can win.
Cameron Green - KKR, 2026
With a mind-blowing amount of ₹25.20 crore, the Australian all-rounder was welcomed by the Kolkata Knight Riders, thereby being recognized as the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.
Mitchell Starc - KKR, 2024
The Indian Premier League was a place to witness the fast left-armer's re-entry through a massive deal of ₹24.75 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders, and the latter knew they were getting not only a reliable but a wicket-taker in death-overs.
Nicholas Pooran - LSG, 2025
The West Indian power-hitter keenly awaited the 2025 season as he was coming on board of LSG franchise at a cost of ₹21 crore, which was basically for the mid-order batting and playing the wicketkeeping role.
Pat Cummins - SRH, 2024
Again, the captain of the Australian Test cricket team was a target for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lured him with an offer with eyes on his performance in the leading role and the lower order as well, bringing in the amount of ₹20.50 crore.
Sam Curran - PBKS, 2023
Thus, the English cricketer was officially signed by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore, and he was supposed to handle the swing bowling in the powerplay and bat late, making big impacts.