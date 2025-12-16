LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • IPL Auction History: Cameron Green Leads List of Most Expensive Overseas Players Ever

IPL Auction History: Cameron Green Leads List of Most Expensive Overseas Players Ever

In the year 2026, KKR’s acquisition of Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore not only made him the most expensive foreign player in the IPL ever but also set a record for this season. Batsmen, special players like Mitchell Starc, Nicholas Pooran, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran are indicated by this trend, which also reflects that franchises are hunting more and more skillful all-rounders and overseas players who can win.

Published By: Published: December 16, 2025 16:44:59 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Cameron Green - KKR, 2026
1/5

Cameron Green - KKR, 2026

With a mind-blowing amount of ₹25.20 crore, the Australian all-rounder was welcomed by the Kolkata Knight Riders, thereby being recognized as the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

Mitchell Starc - KKR, 2024
2/5

Mitchell Starc - KKR, 2024

The Indian Premier League was a place to witness the fast left-armer's re-entry through a massive deal of ₹24.75 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders, and the latter knew they were getting not only a reliable but a wicket-taker in death-overs.

Nicholas Pooran - LSG, 2025
3/5

Nicholas Pooran - LSG, 2025

The West Indian power-hitter keenly awaited the 2025 season as he was coming on board of LSG franchise at a cost of ₹21 crore, which was basically for the mid-order batting and playing the wicketkeeping role.

Pat Cummins - SRH, 2024
4/5

Pat Cummins - SRH, 2024

Again, the captain of the Australian Test cricket team was a target for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lured him with an offer with eyes on his performance in the leading role and the lower order as well, bringing in the amount of ₹20.50 crore.

Sam Curran - PBKS, 2023
5/5

Sam Curran - PBKS, 2023

Thus, the English cricketer was officially signed by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore, and he was supposed to handle the swing bowling in the powerplay and bat late, making big impacts.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS