IPL Auction History: Cameron Green Leads List of Most Expensive Overseas Players Ever

In the year 2026, KKR’s acquisition of Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore not only made him the most expensive foreign player in the IPL ever but also set a record for this season. Batsmen, special players like Mitchell Starc, Nicholas Pooran, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran are indicated by this trend, which also reflects that franchises are hunting more and more skillful all-rounders and overseas players who can win.