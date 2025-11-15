LIVE TV
  • IPL’s Top 7 Run-Scorers Ever: From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni

IPL’s Top 7 Run-Scorers Ever: From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni

With 8,552 runs, Virat Kohli tops the IPL run-scoring table, then come Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and KL Rahul. The aforementioned players have not only shown consistent performances but also played match-winning innings and made championship contributions; thus, they are among the greatest batting icons of the league.

November 15, 2025
Follow us on
Google News
Virat Kohli
1/7

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has scored 8,552 runs so far. He is known for consistently scoring runs, scoring numerous centuries, and being an iconic captain for RCB.

Rohit Sharma
2/7

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has amassed 7,476 runs leading to 2025. He is known for his big innings and the 5 IPL titles he has won with the Mumbai Indians.

Shikhar Dhawan
3/7

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6,769 runs and is a reliable opening batsman, known for his aggressive shot-making as well as his contributions to his IPL teams.

David Warner
4/7

David Warner

David Warner tallied 6,565 runs. He is an explosive starter with extraordinary six-hitting ability and known for leading his team to victory with impactful knocks.

Suresh Raina
5/7

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has scored 5,528 runs. He is a versatile middle-order batsman and a key player in many Chennai Super Kings victories.

MS Dhoni
6/7

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni amassed 4,984 runs. He has legendary captain and finisher, instrumental in guiding CSK to multiple IPL trophies.

KL Rahul
7/7

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has scored 4,703 runs by the 2025 IPL. He is a stylish batsman and a consistent performer with several match-winning innings for the Punjab Kings.

