IPL’s Top 7 Run-Scorers Ever: From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni
With 8,552 runs, Virat Kohli tops the IPL run-scoring table, then come Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and KL Rahul. The aforementioned players have not only shown consistent performances but also played match-winning innings and made championship contributions; thus, they are among the greatest batting icons of the league.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has scored 8,552 runs so far. He is known for consistently scoring runs, scoring numerous centuries, and being an iconic captain for RCB.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has amassed 7,476 runs leading to 2025. He is known for his big innings and the 5 IPL titles he has won with the Mumbai Indians.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6,769 runs and is a reliable opening batsman, known for his aggressive shot-making as well as his contributions to his IPL teams.
David Warner
David Warner tallied 6,565 runs. He is an explosive starter with extraordinary six-hitting ability and known for leading his team to victory with impactful knocks.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina has scored 5,528 runs. He is a versatile middle-order batsman and a key player in many Chennai Super Kings victories.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni amassed 4,984 runs. He has legendary captain and finisher, instrumental in guiding CSK to multiple IPL trophies.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has scored 4,703 runs by the 2025 IPL. He is a stylish batsman and a consistent performer with several match-winning innings for the Punjab Kings.