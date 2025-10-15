IRCTC Diwali-Chhath Puja Festive Travel Rush: Railways Add Special Trains for Devotees
Indian Railways and IRCTC have introduced special trains on high-demand routes like Delhi–Patna and Mumbai–Lucknow to handle the Diwali and Chhath Puja travel rush. Bookings open 60 days in advance at 10 AM. Travelers are advised to log in early, check multiple routes, and use IRCTC Vikalp for confirmed seats. AC 3-tier fares range from ₹1,500–₹2,500, while AC 2-tier fares range from ₹2,500–₹3,500.
The Diwali-Chhath Festive Travel Rush
The Indian railways are also supporting millions of people traveling for Diwali and Chhath by starting special trains on the most crowded routes to help remove the crowds and to add more festive highlights.
Special Train Routes and Schedules
Apart from the usual routes of Delhi–Patna, Mumbai–Lucknow, and Kolkata–Varanasi, the special trains make more trips, usually beginning in the middle of October, and continuing right on through Chhath Puja.
Booking Window Opens at 10 AM
Booking of AC tickets for special trains generally starts at 10 AM, which is 60 days before the travel date. The confirmed seats depend on the speed.
Tips for Securing a Confirmed Ticket
Log in before 10 AM, explore different routes, have the payment details preloaded, and use the IRCTC Vikalp and PNR to keep checking for updates on your ticket.
Popular Diwali-Chhath Special Trains
The principal trains are Vande Bharat Express (Delhi–Patna), Suvidha Specials, and dedicated festival trains offered on busy routes such as Mumbai–Patna and Kolkata–Lucknow.
Indicative AC Ticket Prices
Special train AC 3-Tier prices usually go from ₹1,500–₹2,500, and AC 2-Tier prices are from ₹2,500–₹3,500, depending on the route and the train type.