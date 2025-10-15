IRCTC Diwali-Chhath Puja Festive Travel Rush: Railways Add Special Trains for Devotees

Indian Railways and IRCTC have introduced special trains on high-demand routes like Delhi–Patna and Mumbai–Lucknow to handle the Diwali and Chhath Puja travel rush. Bookings open 60 days in advance at 10 AM. Travelers are advised to log in early, check multiple routes, and use IRCTC Vikalp for confirmed seats. AC 3-tier fares range from ₹1,500–₹2,500, while AC 2-tier fares range from ₹2,500–₹3,500.