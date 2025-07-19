6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season
This monsoon, elevate your tea-time cravings with six irresistible pakode varieties, from the classic Onion and Potato Pakoras to the rich Paneer and hearty Bread Pakoras. Don’t miss out on the earthy goodness of Spinach Pakoras or the colorful crunch of Mixed Vegetable Pakoras. Each one brings warmth, crunch, and flavor, making them the perfect companions for rainy-day indulgence.
Onion Pakora
Crispy golden fritters with thinly sliced onions, gram flour, and spices. Crunchy and hot, one monsoon staple that pairs perfectly with chai.
Potato Pakora
Thinly-cut potato slices dipped into the seasoned besan batter were fried until crisp. Crispy outside, soggy inside, these are superb with the tangy green chutney.
Paneer Pakora
Soft cubes of paneer coated in spiced chickpea flour and deep-fried. These hefty pakoras pose as a rich, flavorful, indulgent snack for rainy days.
Spinach Pakora (Palak Bhajiya)
Fresh leaves of spinach dipped into the batter, seasoned, and fried till crisp. Light, earthy, and crunchy. These pakoras are a somewhat healthy treat for the monsoon season.
Bread Pakora
Slices of bread stuffed with spicy mashed potato, dipped in besan, and fried till golden brown. Heavy on the stomach and great in taste, this is a street food favorite in the monsoon.
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Chopped seasonal vegetables with spiced gram flour. These crunchy, colorful fritters offer a diverse range of textures and tastes. It's perfect to combat gloomy weather!