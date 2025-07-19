6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season

This monsoon, elevate your tea-time cravings with six irresistible pakode varieties, from the classic Onion and Potato Pakoras to the rich Paneer and hearty Bread Pakoras. Don’t miss out on the earthy goodness of Spinach Pakoras or the colorful crunch of Mixed Vegetable Pakoras. Each one brings warmth, crunch, and flavor, making them the perfect companions for rainy-day indulgence.