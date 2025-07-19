LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season

This monsoon, elevate your tea-time cravings with six irresistible pakode varieties, from the classic Onion and Potato Pakoras to the rich Paneer and hearty Bread Pakoras. Don’t miss out on the earthy goodness of Spinach Pakoras or the colorful crunch of Mixed Vegetable Pakoras. Each one brings warmth, crunch, and flavor, making them the perfect companions for rainy-day indulgence.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
1/6

Onion Pakora

Crispy golden fritters with thinly sliced onions, gram flour, and spices. Crunchy and hot, one monsoon staple that pairs perfectly with chai.

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
2/6

Potato Pakora

Thinly-cut potato slices dipped into the seasoned besan batter were fried until crisp. Crispy outside, soggy inside, these are superb with the tangy green chutney.

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
3/6

Paneer Pakora

Soft cubes of paneer coated in spiced chickpea flour and deep-fried. These hefty pakoras pose as a rich, flavorful, indulgent snack for rainy days.

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
4/6

Spinach Pakora (Palak Bhajiya)

Fresh leaves of spinach dipped into the batter, seasoned, and fried till crisp. Light, earthy, and crunchy. These pakoras are a somewhat healthy treat for the monsoon season.

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
5/6

Bread Pakora

Slices of bread stuffed with spicy mashed potato, dipped in besan, and fried till golden brown. Heavy on the stomach and great in taste, this is a street food favorite in the monsoon.

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
6/6

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

Chopped seasonal vegetables with spiced gram flour. These crunchy, colorful fritters offer a diverse range of textures and tastes. It's perfect to combat gloomy weather!

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery
6 Irresistible Pakode You Must Try This Monsoon Season - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?