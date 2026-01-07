Irrfan Khan Birthday Special: Unforgettable Movies That Define The Legend
Irrfan Khan, who was born on January 7, 1967, as today is his birthday, was a great actor who, through his heartwarming and modestly brilliant acting style, changed the whole perception of acting in the film industry. The smooth transition from Indian art-house films to mainstream Bollywood and large-scale Hollywood productions was his forte.
Paan Singh Tomar (2012)
A gritty biographical drama about an Indian Army soldier and champion athlete who becomes a notorious dacoit to protect his family’s land. Irrfan’s powerhouse performance captured the tragic transition from a national hero to an outlaw.
The Lunchbox (2013)
A soulful, quiet romance sparked by a rare mistake in Mumbai’s famous lunchbox delivery system. Irrfan plays a lonely widower who develops a deep connection with a young housewife through handwritten notes.
Piku (2015)
A heartwarming comedy-drama exploring the quirky relationship between a career-driven daughter and her eccentric, aging father. Irrfan shines as the pragmatic taxi company owner caught in the middle of their hilarious family dynamic.
Talvar (2015)
A gripping investigative thriller based on the real-life Noida double murder case. Irrfan delivers a masterclass in subtlety as the lead investigator navigating through conflicting accounts and systemic corruption.
Maqbool (2003)
A masterful adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld. Irrfan portrays the tragic downfall of a loyal henchman driven to betrayal and madness by love and ambition.
Hindi Medium (2017)
A sharp social satire about a couple from Old Delhi desperate to get their daughter into an elite school. It highlights the class divide and the obsession with the English language in India with humor and heart.