  • Is Akshay Kumar REALLY Indian? Republic Day 2026 Wish Goes Viral for This One Line!

Is Akshay Kumar REALLY Indian? Republic Day 2026 Wish Goes Viral for This One Line!

Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day 2026 tweet has gone VIRAL- but not just for the wish, fans are talking about something way bigger. the actor wrote “Garv se kaho, hum Bharatiya hain!” and the internet instantly jumped to one question: “Is Akshay Kumar Indian now?” So what’s the truth behind Akshay Kumar’s nationality in 2026, and why are people calling this his most-talked about Republic Day wish ever?

Published: January 26, 2026 14:52:04 IST
Akshay Kumar's Republic Day 2026 Wish Grabs Attention
Is Akshay Kumar REALLY Indian? Republic Day 2026 Wish Goes Viral for This One Line!

Akshay Kumar's Republic Day 2026 Wish Grabs Attention

Akshay Kumar shared a powerful Republic Day message on X. He wished fans "Happy Republic Day" with a proud patriotic tone.

Akshay Kumar Republic Day 2026 Message
Akshay Kumar Republic Day 2026 Message

The actor wrote: "Garv se kaho, hum Bharatiya Hain!" The statement felt emotional and full of pride for many Indians online.

Is Akshay Kumar Indian or Canadian?
Is Akshay Kumar Indian or Canadian?

For years, Akshay Kumar was widely known to hold Canadian citizenship, which became a big topic online. His nationality debate often resurfaces whenever he posts patriotic messages.

Akshay Kumar is a Proud Indian
Akshay Kumar is a Proud Indian

In 2023, Akshay Kumar officially got Indian citizenship, ending years of nationality discussions. He had earlier explained that he applied to regain Indian nationality. That's why his "proud to be Indian" Republic Day message is being seen as extra personal this time.

Fans React to Akshay Kumar's Republic Day Wish
Fans React to Akshay Kumar's Republic Day Wish

Many fans praised him for coming back and embracing Indian citizenship again. Supporters called it a "strong reply" to years of trolling and judgement.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

