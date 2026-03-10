Is Aneet Padda Replacing Kiara Advani? Who Will Play Madhubala in The Upcoming Biopic | Latest Bollywood News
The Madhubala biopic is already creating buzz, but the biggest question right now is who will play the legendary actress on screen. Earlier, reports claimed Kiara Advani might star in the film, but new rumours suggest Aneet Padda could take the role instead. While some believe Kiara fits the role, others think a fresh face like Aneet Padda could bring something new to the biopic. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming biopic Madhubala.
Will Kiara Advani play Madhubala?
Earlier reports suggested that Kiara Advani might portray the iconic actress Madhubala in the upcoming biopic. However, these claims were later clarified as incorrect or premature, and Kiara was never officially finalized for the role.
Will Aneet Padda play Madhubala?
Fresh reports claimed that Aneet Padda, who gained popularity after the film Saiyaara (2025), had been chosen to play Madhubala in the biopic. Some sources also said she could lead the project reportedly backed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Aneet Padda plays Madhubala: Confirm or Not?
Aneet Padda has reportedly been finalised to play iconic star Madhubala in the upcoming biopic with filming expected to begin soon.
Madhubala Biopic Director
A biographical film on Madhubala’s life and career is in development and will be directed by Jasmeet K. Reen.
Disclaimer
The details mentioned in this article are based on various media reports and online discussions. The casting for the Madhubala biopic has not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers. Readers should wait for an official announcement from the makers for confirmed information.