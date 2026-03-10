Is Aneet Padda Replacing Kiara Advani? Who Will Play Madhubala in The Upcoming Biopic | Latest Bollywood News

The Madhubala biopic is already creating buzz, but the biggest question right now is who will play the legendary actress on screen. Earlier, reports claimed Kiara Advani might star in the film, but new rumours suggest Aneet Padda could take the role instead. While some believe Kiara fits the role, others think a fresh face like Aneet Padda could bring something new to the biopic. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming biopic Madhubala.