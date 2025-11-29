Is Ashnoor Kaur’s Journey Ending on Bigg Boss 19? Salman Khan Angrily Reacts to Her Hitting Tanya Mittal
Is Ashnoor Kaur’s journey ending on Bigg Boss 19? After a violent clash with Tanya Mittal during the Ticket-to-Finale task, Salman Khan strongly condemned her actions. Full incident breakdown.
After a fight during "the Ticket to Finale" task, there's speculation about whether the long-term player will quit the show.
What Led to This Situation?
During the "Ticket to Finale" task, allegedly Ashnoor hit Tanya Mittal with a plank of wood; most people believed it was deliberate.
Tanya Said That Ashnoor Did It On Purpose
Although Ashnoor apologised and stated that she didn't see Tanya, Tanya and many of her housemates believe the hit was intentional and thus a violation of Bigg Boss' code of conduct.
Salman Khan (Host) Responded to Turmoil With Strong Words
During "Weekend Ka Vaar," host Salman Khan condemned Ashnoor's action, stating - "Hitting someone with your hand is unacceptable in the Bigg Boss house."
An Important Rule Broken: Violated House Conduct
Salman Khan expressed that there are rules in the Bigg Boss house. Hitting a housemate is a severe violation of the show's rules, and that there will be consequences for such actions including possible eviction from the show.
Finale Week Escalation
With the finale coming up shortly, this event has shocked the fans, and the show's producers' decision may influence who goes to the finale on "Finale Night."
Waiting on 'Will She Stay or Go?' Decision
At this moment, there has not been a confirmed decision; however, given the severity of the public's backlash towards Ashnoor and her breaking the rules of conduct, all of the viewers will be tuning into the episode tonight to see what happens.
Diclaimer
This content is based on publicly available news reports and social media reactions. No eviction or outcome has been officially confirmed by the show’s makers. Readers should wait for the telecast or official announcement for final results.