Is Dhruv Rathee Cheating on His German Wife? Juli’s “Please Don’t…” Statement Goes Viral
Dhruv Rathee is trending again, but this time it’s not for his videos, it’s due to shocking cheating allegations going viral online. The rumors didn’t just target him, they dragged his German wife Juli Lbr into the controversy too. Now Juli has finally reacted with a strong statement saying “Please don’t…”, and the internet can’t stay calm. Here is everything about Dhruv Rathee cheating controversy.
Is Dhruv Rathee Cheating on His Wife?
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee recently got hit with extra-marital affair rumors on social media. Posts claimed he cheated on his wife, Juli Lbr.
Dhruv Rathee's Wife's Statement
As the rumors spread, they reached Juli Lbr in Germany, and she finally reacted. She responded by commenting on an Instagram post, asking people not to spread false news.
Dhruv Rathee's Wife Called him the "sweetest husband"
In her comment, Juli described Dhruv as the "sweetest husband". She said they are very happy together, shutting down breakup rumors. She urged people not to engage with or share such posts.
Dhruv Rathee's Statement on Cheating Allegations
Dhruv addressed the issue through a video on instagram on january 16, 2026. He said he was in Dubai with his team when he saw the rumors. He denied cheating and said some groups try to damage his image with false claims.
Dhruv Rathee Wedding
Dhruv and Juli got married in 2021 at Belvedere Palace in Vienna (as per the report). They later had a traditional Hindu wedding in 2022. The couple welcomed their baby boy in 2024, and he is now around one year old.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.