LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood?

Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood?

Seafood is rich in nutrients like omega-3s, crucial for fetal development. However, pregnant women should avoid high-mercury and raw fish, follow safe cooking methods, and choose low-mercury options like salmon or shrimp for a balanced, healthy pregnancy diet.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood? - Gallery Image
1/6

Slide 1

Seafood offers essential nutrients like omega-3s and protein, supporting a baby’s brain and eye development. However, pregnant women must choose wisely due to mercury risks and contamination to ensure safe, beneficial consumption during pregnancy.

Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood? - Gallery Image
2/6

Mercury Levels

Some of the fish with the highest mercury content can negatively affect the brain development of a fetus. Avoid fish like shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish. Choosing low-mercury alternatives causes less risk to health while still providing nutritional benefits.

Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood? - Gallery Image
3/6

Avoid Certain Fish

Raw, undercooked, or high-mercury fish may pose dangers to the pregnant woman. Avoid sushi, raw shellfish, and predatory fish as these may harbor parasites, bacteria, or toxins that could adversely affect the mother and unborn child.

Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood? - Gallery Image
4/6

Cooking and Preparation

Seafood shall always be cooked to 63°C (145°F) to eliminate or destroy harmful bacteria. Avoid eating cold-smoked or refrigerated ready-to-eat seafood without reheating it first. Other safe methods of cooking include grilling, baking, steaming, and boiling to retain nutrients and ensure food safety in the process.

Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood? - Gallery Image
5/6

Serving Size

Pregnant women should aim for 2-3 servings of low-mercury seafood each week. This should not be an excessive intake to decrease mercury exposure. Spread the intake evenly throughout the week for balanced nutrition and nourishing benefits to the baby.

Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood? - Gallery Image
6/6

Safe Fish Choices

Select options that are relatively devoid of mercury, such as salmon, sardines, tilapia, trout, shrimp, and canned light tuna, which supply the vital omega-3s and protein. The idea is to mix it up to keep herself balanced and minimize any risks to the pregnancy.

Is It Safe For Pregnant Women To Consume Seafood? - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?